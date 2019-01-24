Yolanda Hadid denies supermodel daughters Bella and Gigi ever used fillers

Yolanda Hadid slammed claims that her supermodel spawn, Gigi and Bella Hadid, have ever used fillers to achieve their stunning good looks.

Last week, Yolanda, 55, posted on Instagram that she was done with fillers and plastic surgery forever after she claimed it exacerbated her Lyme disease.

"Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bulls—t I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me," she wrote.

Commenters accused her daughters — including Bella, 22, who also suffers from Lyme disease — of going under the knife and using fillers, and Yolanda's response was somewhat telling.

"None of my children have never done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies," Yolanda replied. "They know better after seeing what I went through."

Interestingly, she didn't deny that Bella had non-filler procedures done.

The brunette beauty has long been rumored to have had a nose job before achieving supermodel status, an allegation she herself has denied.

"People think I got all this surgery or did this or that," Bella told InStyle in May 2018. "And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I'm scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn't want to mess up my face."