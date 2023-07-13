Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson talks Kevin Costner's fate on hit show

Lainey Wilson – who has teamed up with Sonic – portrays country music singer Abby in season 5 of 'Yellowstone'

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink | Fox News
'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson reveals how she thinks the hit series will end

'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson reveals how she thinks the hit series will end

At the CMT Music Awards, Lainey Wilson told Fox News Digital the film business is "crazier" than the music business and revealed how she thinks Taylor Sheridan will end the hit show "Yellowstone."

Lainey Wilson wishes "Yellowstone" would just "go on and on and on."

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer spoke with Fox News Digital about her love for the Western TV series and how it has affected country music.

"If it was up to me, it'd go on and on and on and on and on. I love me some ‘Yellowstone,’" Wilson shared. She joined the series for season five as Abby, a local country music singer.

Lainey Wilson gives the cameras a peace sign as she walks inside the Country Music Awards, wearing a black brimmed hat

Lainey Wilson wishes "Yellowstone" would never end. (Dusana Risovic/Penske Media)

"I love what they've done for the Western way of life. I love what they've done for country music. I think it was really perfect timing for me and what I do, too, because it's kind of like they might make country music cool again," she continued.

'YELLOWSTONE' STAR LAINEY WILSON OPTIMISTIC ABOUT SHOW'S FUTURE DESPITE SEASON 5 ENDING

Wilson clarified, "I'm not saying that it wasn't. I mean, it's always been cool to me, but if you get on TikTok, you see all the kids wearing cowboy hats and listening to country music and it's kind of become more of a pop culture thing, which is really neat to see because, I mean, that's the way of life that I grew up with." 

Lainey Wilson wears revealing jumpsuit with plunging neckline at CMT country music Awards

Lainey Wilson played singer Abby for four episodes on "Yellowstone." (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

As far as how "Yellowstone" will end, Wilson – who is the new spokesperson for Sonic – has not received any hints from the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, but says she hopes to return as Abby before the series finale.

"When it comes to how it's going end, I don't know. I need to call Taylor Sheridan," she said. "Fingers crossed that before it does end, hopefully I get to be back on the show again. I mean, the good news is they haven't took me to the train station yet."

When it comes to John Dutton's fate on the show, Wilson isn't sure what's in store for Kevin Costner.

Kevin Costner in a black suit and black tie looks off in the distance wearing a cowboy hat for 'Yellowstone' photo as John Dutton

Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton on the hit show "Yellowstone." (Paramount Network)

"Oh, Lord, I don't even know, to be honest," Wilson said. "I hadn't even [gotten] to meet Kevin Costner even on the set, but I've heard that he's just an incredible dude, so I don't know."

Wilson continued, "I have a good feeling that Tayler Sheridan is such an incredible writer and storyteller that no matter which way it goes, he's going to do it justice and he's going to do it right and I think he's got a lot of incredible ideas. So, we'll see what happens."

"Yellowstone" is set to end after five seasons, with a premiere date currently planned for November.

Taylor Sheridan

"Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan has kept the ending of the series secret from a lot of the stars. (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

The show was not originally set to end after five seasons, but co-creator Taylor Sheridan said the early exit does not "alter" the fate of Costner's character.

"It truncates the closure of his character," Sheridan previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it."

"Dutton wasn't going to be around for the very end of ‘Yellowstone,’" he added. 

It was announced in May that the Costner-led show will air the second half of its fifth and final season in November before rolling out an unnamed sequel series in December.

'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson reveals how she thinks the hit series will end Video

Wilson portrayed the singer Abby on the hit show  for four episodes, and several of her songs have been featured, including "Smell Like Smoke," "Hold My Halo" and "Watermelon Moonshine."

Although it was her acting debut, Wilson revealed that she used to impersonate Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana character, which helped her master her stage presence. Wilson also knew the only way to be successful on the television series was to just "dive in head first."

"I didn't know what I was doing and that's kind of the beauty of all of this is just doing things that are scary and yeah, just going in, doing it headfirst," she explained.

Wilson recently concluded her Country With A Flare Tour, which meant a lot to the musician.

Lainey Wilson CMT Artist of the Year red carpet

Lainey Wilson hopes to reprise her role as Abby before the series ends. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for CMT)

"We went from one end of the country to the other and I met so many different people. It truly felt like a time that I will never be able to get back and I tried to make sure that I was soaking up every single moment."

She has a lot of shows lined up through the end of the year, and will conclude 2023 with four nights in Las Vegas in December.

The country music star has also partnered with Sonic to be the company's newest spokesperson. Wilson shared with Fox News Digital that she "couldn't say yes quick enough" to the opportunity.

"I mean, being from the South, Sonic was a hometown staple," she explained. "I mean, it's where you went on your dates. It's where you broke up. It's where you would rush to get to after your high school football games. Somehow, Sonic has made its way into my songs. It's made its way into my music videos."

In Wilson's 2022 song, "Grease," she held a Sonic cup throughout the video. In her record, "Live Off," she even sang the company's name when explaining the importance of sippin' a bourbon on Sonic ice.

"I live off swappin' stories with some friends 'round the fire. I live off gassin' up, gettin' mud on the tires. Bourbon on Sonic ice. And a damn good country song," Wilson sings in "Live Off."

