'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson talks Kevin Costner's fate on hit show

Lainey Wilson wishes "Yellowstone" would just "go on and on and on."

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer spoke with Fox News Digital about her love for the Western TV series and how it has affected country music.

"If it was up to me, it'd go on and on and on and on and on. I love me some ‘Yellowstone,’" Wilson shared. She joined the series for season five as Abby, a local country music singer.

"I love what they've done for the Western way of life. I love what they've done for country music. I think it was really perfect timing for me and what I do, too, because it's kind of like they might make country music cool again," she continued.

'YELLOWSTONE' STAR LAINEY WILSON OPTIMISTIC ABOUT SHOW'S FUTURE DESPITE SEASON 5 ENDING

Wilson clarified, "I'm not saying that it wasn't. I mean, it's always been cool to me, but if you get on TikTok, you see all the kids wearing cowboy hats and listening to country music and it's kind of become more of a pop culture thing, which is really neat to see because, I mean, that's the way of life that I grew up with."

As far as how "Yellowstone" will end, Wilson – who is the new spokesperson for Sonic – has not received any hints from the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, but says she hopes to return as Abby before the series finale.

"When it comes to how it's going end, I don't know. I need to call Taylor Sheridan," she said. "Fingers crossed that before it does end, hopefully I get to be back on the show again. I mean, the good news is they haven't took me to the train station yet."

When it comes to John Dutton's fate on the show, Wilson isn't sure what's in store for Kevin Costner.

"Oh, Lord, I don't even know, to be honest," Wilson said. "I hadn't even [gotten] to meet Kevin Costner even on the set, but I've heard that he's just an incredible dude, so I don't know."

Wilson continued, "I have a good feeling that Tayler Sheridan is such an incredible writer and storyteller that no matter which way it goes, he's going to do it justice and he's going to do it right and I think he's got a lot of incredible ideas. So, we'll see what happens."

"Yellowstone" is set to end after five seasons, with a premiere date currently planned for November.

The show was not originally set to end after five seasons, but co-creator Taylor Sheridan said the early exit does not "alter" the fate of Costner's character.

"It truncates the closure of his character," Sheridan previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it."

"Dutton wasn't going to be around for the very end of ‘Yellowstone,’" he added.

It was announced in May that the Costner-led show will air the second half of its fifth and final season in November before rolling out an unnamed sequel series in December.

Wilson portrayed the singer Abby on the hit show for four episodes, and several of her songs have been featured, including "Smell Like Smoke," "Hold My Halo" and "Watermelon Moonshine."

Although it was her acting debut, Wilson revealed that she used to impersonate Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana character, which helped her master her stage presence. Wilson also knew the only way to be successful on the television series was to just "dive in head first."

"I didn't know what I was doing and that's kind of the beauty of all of this is just doing things that are scary and yeah, just going in, doing it headfirst," she explained.

Wilson recently concluded her Country With A Flare Tour, which meant a lot to the musician.

"We went from one end of the country to the other and I met so many different people. It truly felt like a time that I will never be able to get back and I tried to make sure that I was soaking up every single moment."

She has a lot of shows lined up through the end of the year, and will conclude 2023 with four nights in Las Vegas in December.

The country music star has also partnered with Sonic to be the company's newest spokesperson. Wilson shared with Fox News Digital that she "couldn't say yes quick enough" to the opportunity.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I mean, being from the South, Sonic was a hometown staple," she explained. "I mean, it's where you went on your dates. It's where you broke up. It's where you would rush to get to after your high school football games. Somehow, Sonic has made its way into my songs. It's made its way into my music videos."

In Wilson's 2022 song, "Grease," she held a Sonic cup throughout the video. In her record, "Live Off," she even sang the company's name when explaining the importance of sippin' a bourbon on Sonic ice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I live off swappin' stories with some friends 'round the fire. I live off gassin' up, gettin' mud on the tires. Bourbon on Sonic ice. And a damn good country song," Wilson sings in "Live Off."