Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson optimistic about show's future despite season 5 ending

The fifth season of 'Yellowstone' starring Kevin Costner will be its last

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson reveals how she thinks the hit series will end Video

'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson reveals how she thinks the hit series will end

At the CMT Music Awards, Lainey Wilson told Fox News Digital the film business is "crazier" than the music business and revealed how she thinks Taylor Sheridan will end the hit show "Yellowstone."

Now that "Yellowstone" is wrapping after the second half of season five, many people are curious to see how the show ends, especially amid controversy with its leading star, Kevin Costner.

Country musician and actress Lainey Wilson is no exception. She made her debut on the show as singer Abby earlier this season.

Having previously told Fox News Digital she believes that the show will "end the right way," Wilson is remaining optimistic despite being left predominately in the dark.

"No matter which direction it goes, it’s gonna be incredible because Taylor Sheridan, I mean, he can do no wrong, in my opinion," Wilson told "Entertainment Tonight" of the show's creator.

Lainey Wilson gives the cameras a peace sign as she walks inside the Country Music Awards, wearing a black brimmed hat

Lainey Wilson thinks that however season five of "Yellowstone" is written, it will be great. (Dusana Risovic/Penske Media)

'YELLOWSTONE' ENDING AFTER SECOND HALF OF SEASON FIVE AMID KEVIN COSTNER DRAMA

"But yeah. I'm waiting for that call. I'm like, 'Y'all let me know when to be there and I'll be there,'" she added.

Earlier this month, Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Studios, shared that while the Dutton legacy would continue, it will be in a different production.

"'Yellowstone' has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from ‘1883’ to ‘Tulsa King,’ and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," he said in a release. "The Dutton story continues, picking up where ‘Yellowstone’ leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

Lainey Wilson as Abby on "Yellowstone" in a black snakeskin jumpsuit sitting on stage smiling at the camera alongside her band mates

Lainey Wilson made her acting debut in season five of "Yellowstone" last year. (Paramount Network)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Production is still not underway for the show's final episodes, which were rumored to be stalled by Costner's scheduling conflicts. 

His lawyer, Marty Singer, refuted such claims to Fox News Digital, stating, "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie."

"It’s ridiculous – and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

Lainey WIlson puts her hands on her hips in a vibrant green shirt and black rimmed hat ahead of the Academy Of Country Music Awards

Lainey Wilson had nothing but positive things to say about "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner, amid ongoing drama surrounding his schedule. (Gilbert Flores/Penske Media)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson was nothing but complimentary of Costner, admitting, "I think he's just incredible himself, too."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending