'Yellowstone' creator taps Demi Moore for role as actress hits new peak in Hollywood

Demi Moore is having a resurgence.

The actress is known for her roles in many of the most popular movies from the ‘80s and ’90s, including "Ghost," "A Few Good Men" and "Indecent Proposal." While she has appeared in a few projects in recent years, her starring roles have been limited.

The new year has seen Moore hit a new peak in Hollywood, as she is currently starring in the highly anticipated second season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series, "Feud," and is set to appear in a series created by Taylor Sheridan, with more projects on the way.

Here's a look at what's coming up next for Moore.

'Whatever it is, I'll do it!'

Only two months into the new year, Moore's first big project in a number of years, "Feud: Capote vs The Swans," premiered on FX. The show follows Truman Capote's infamous feud with New York's most well-known socialites, whom he called his Swans.

In the show, Moore plays former New York socialite Ann Woodward, who fell from grace in the mid-1950s when she was accused of murdering her husband. While Woodward did shoot her husband, she was not charged with the crime, as police believed her story that she thought he was an intruder.

Her downfall in high society was accelerated by Capote, her former friend, gossiping about her throughout town, casting doubt on her story and saying she meant to kill her husband. She died by suicide in 1975 after Capote published the rumors about her in an Esquire article.

"I think there's great responsibility when you're stepping in to play a real person," Moore told "Good Morning America" in January 2024. "And even though Capote, it really goes into Truman's perception, it was really important to me to kind of honor the truth as much as possible, and all the research I did, the question of did she murder her husband or was it an accident, from my research, it was an accident."

Moore went on to tell the "Good Morning America" hosts she was more than excited to work with Ryan Murphy, saying she knew nothing about the project when she was approached but told Murphy, "Whatever it is, I'll do it!"

After landing the role, Moore began to further familiarize herself with the Swans, and their relationship with Capote.

"I feel like I knew the general broad strokes of this feud, but I didn't know some of the details within that story," she told People earlier this month. "I hadn't read the Esquire pieces and again, I didn't really know the women as people. They were more almost just sketches of this idea. It always held a very glamorous, kind of romanticized idea, but getting into it really allowed for a chance to get into the humanness of it."

‘Landman’

It was recently announced that Moore would be joining the A-list cast of Taylor Sheridan's new show, "Landman." The show also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph and others.

The series is set to premiere on Paramount +, where it will join other popular shows created by Sheridan, including "1923," "1883," "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" and "Yellowstone."

"Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, ‘Landman’ is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs," reads the description of the show on Paramount +. "Based on the notable 11-part podcast ‘Boomtown,’ the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Filming for the series has already begun in Fort Worth, Texas. Not much else is known about the series, but it was announced Moore would be playing a character named Cami, who is "wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas and a friend of Tommy Norris," played by Thornton.

‘The Substance’

Moore is set to star in the upcoming movie, "The Substance."

Not much is known about the plot of the film, as everything is being kept under wraps, except for Moore's co-stars.

The film will also star Margaret Qualley, who previously starred in "Maid" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Family life

Throughout her return to Hollywood, Moore has also been supporting her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, as he continues to battle frontotemporal dementia. He was first diagnosed with the condition in February 2023, after initially getting diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022.

During a recent appearance on "Good Morning America," Moore gave an update on Willis' condition, telling the hosts. "I think, given the givens, he's doing very well."

"What I'll say is what I say to my children, which is it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold onto what isn't," she added. "Because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that."

The couple was married for 13 years, from 1987 to 2000, and share three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, and their granddaughter, Lucetta. The two had remained close even prior to his diagnosis, even spending the first few weeks of quarantine together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since receiving his diagnosis, Moore has stayed by his side. They have celebrated holidays, birthdays and other major family events together, having most recently celebrated their daughter Tallulah's 30th birthday as a family.

‘Different times call for different things’

This isn't the first time Moore has come back after taking a break from Hollywood. She initially left the limelight at the height of her career in 1997, when she started her separation from Bruce Willis, stepping away until 2003.

In a recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Moore told host Drew Barrymore that she didn't think twice about taking a break from her career, in order to be a full-time mom.

"I think different times call for different things," she explained on the show. "When Bruce and I decided to separate and divorce, I knew that I needed to just be with my kids. I mean, I was at the prime of my career, but I don't regret a moment of it. There was just not a question."

When she returned in 2003, she appeared in "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle," "Bobby," "Rough Night" and most recently, "Corporate Animals," in 2019.