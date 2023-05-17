Expand / Collapse search
Demi Moore
Published

Demi Moore defends youngest daughter Tallulah Willis amid body-shaming

Exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore share three kids together, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Demi Moore slammed a "stranger" who body-shamed her daughter Tallulah on social media.

Tallulah took to Instagram to share screenshots from an unidentified user who called the daughter of Moore and Bruce Willis "fat" multiple times.

"I think it’s important to share this, that this happens, that this happens to a healing person in recovery, who has been honest about how very sick she was/is and is working daily to find safety and home within her skin," Tallulah wrote on Instagram, referencing her battle with body dysmorphia.

Demi Moore poses with her daughters

Tallulah Willis, Demi Moore and Scout Willis attend an event. (Getty Images)

"It felt really important to show you this, that this happens," she continued. "Im very thankful I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t become dismantled by strangers [sic] words (for the most part)."

Rumer Willis and her sisters at an event

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis share three daughters; Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis. (Getty Images)

Moore defended her daughter and shared her thoughts on the stranger's words.

"I am so proud of you! People often can only reflect their own fear," she wrote. "Be you in all your forms and keep shining your gorgeous glorious light!"

Tallulah's sister Scout also chimed in writing, "I am so proud of you, and proud of the hard work you put in every day, and luckily for you, me and everyone who loves you, this person is a mere footnote in your story, and unfortunately for them, they have to be themselves forever, and i wish them literally one IOTA of the grace, growth and self love you show every single day."

Many others shared their support in the comments section, including her stepmother Emma Heming Willis.

She wrote: "I'm so sorry Tallulah. You've summoned the mama bears on here who would like to know who this person is."

Willis family

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend an event together. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop)

"Modern Family" star Ariel Winter called the internet "disgusting."

"Sending you hugs," she added.

Helena Christensen, a former Victoria's Secret Angel, called the stranger "miserable" while sharing her support.

"You're one of the coolest people I have ever met," she wrote. "That poor stranger knows you are. Ahhh but you will laugh all the way to the cool bank and that stranger will crumble and wither in his own miserable plainness."

Bruce Willis and his ex wife

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married for 12 years before splitting up in 2000. (George Rose via Getty Images)

Moore and Willis share three daughters together; Scout, Tallulah and Rumer. The former couple married in 1987 before divorcing in 2000.

The "Die Hard" actor went on to marry Emma Heming Willis. He shares two daughters with Emma, Evelyn and Mabel.

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma at the New York premiere of "Glass"

Bruce Willis is currently married to Emma Heming Willis. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

