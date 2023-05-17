Demi Moore defends youngest daughter Tallulah Willis amid body-shaming

Demi Moore slammed a "stranger" who body-shamed her daughter Tallulah on social media.

Tallulah took to Instagram to share screenshots from an unidentified user who called the daughter of Moore and Bruce Willis "fat" multiple times.

"I think it’s important to share this, that this happens, that this happens to a healing person in recovery, who has been honest about how very sick she was/is and is working daily to find safety and home within her skin," Tallulah wrote on Instagram, referencing her battle with body dysmorphia.

"It felt really important to show you this, that this happens," she continued. "Im very thankful I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t become dismantled by strangers [sic] words (for the most part)."

Moore defended her daughter and shared her thoughts on the stranger's words.

"I am so proud of you! People often can only reflect their own fear," she wrote. "Be you in all your forms and keep shining your gorgeous glorious light!"

Tallulah's sister Scout also chimed in writing, "I am so proud of you, and proud of the hard work you put in every day, and luckily for you, me and everyone who loves you, this person is a mere footnote in your story, and unfortunately for them, they have to be themselves forever, and i wish them literally one IOTA of the grace, growth and self love you show every single day."

Many others shared their support in the comments section, including her stepmother Emma Heming Willis.

She wrote: "I'm so sorry Tallulah. You've summoned the mama bears on here who would like to know who this person is."

"Modern Family" star Ariel Winter called the internet "disgusting."

"Sending you hugs," she added.

Helena Christensen, a former Victoria's Secret Angel, called the stranger "miserable" while sharing her support.

"You're one of the coolest people I have ever met," she wrote. "That poor stranger knows you are. Ahhh but you will laugh all the way to the cool bank and that stranger will crumble and wither in his own miserable plainness."

Moore and Willis share three daughters together; Scout, Tallulah and Rumer. The former couple married in 1987 before divorcing in 2000.

The "Die Hard" actor went on to marry Emma Heming Willis. He shares two daughters with Emma, Evelyn and Mabel.

