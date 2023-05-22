Demi Moore and Andrew McCarthy reunite nearly 40 years after 'St. Elmo's Fire'

A mini Brat Pack reunion took place over the weekend.

Andrew McCarthy shared a present-day photo with Demi Moore on his Instagram, accompanied by a throwback pic to their "St. Elmo’s Fire" days.

"So great to see (for the first time in years and years) my St. Elmo’s Fire co-star, the wondrous Demi Moore, and catch up for my Brat Pack documentary," McCarthy wrote in the caption.

Moore and McCarthy starred together in the 1985 classic, alongside other young stars at the time, including Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy and Judd Nelson.

Those stars, along with others like Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall, would go on to be dubbed "The Brat Pack" for starring in teen-oriented coming-of-age movies popular in the 1980s.

"St. Elmo’s Fire" was McCarthy’s big screen debut, and one of the first films for Moore after her time on "General Hospital."

Both went on to star in other classics, including "Pretty in Pink" for McCarthy and "Ghost" for Moore.

In 2021, McCarthy spoke with Fox News Digital about his memoir, "Brat: An '80s Story," where he shared memories of his fellow Brat Packers, including Moore.

"Demi is great," he said. "She was a delight. To me, she was a bit of a loose cannon. I never knew what she was going to do or say, which I liked because I just never knew where she was coming from. So I've found it to be sexy and delightful."

McCarthy has also shared some of his other reunions with his "St. Elmo's Fire" castmates, including Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez, on his Instagram.

"Rob Lowe was the first actor I met in Hollywood. We did a movie called CLASS back in 1982, then we did ST. ELMO’S FIRE. Then we didn’t see each other for 30 years, until getting together recently to chat for my upcoming BRAT PACK documentary. Felt like yesterday," the actor shared on his post with Lowe.

For Estevez, he wrote, "Hadn’t seen my old ST. ELMO’S FIRE co-star, Emilio Estevez in more than 30 years, when we got together to chat for my upcoming Brat Pack documentary. Felt like meeting a long lost brother."

McCarthy mentioned the documentary in a recent interview on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."

"I’m in the process of making a documentary about the Brat Pack and I went back and talked to all the old gang again, some I haven’t seen in 30 odd years. And it was amazing to see the affection we all had for each other and our own youth in that time," the 60-year-old said.

He’s also just released a book, his fourth, titled "Walking with Sam," about his journey through the 500-mile Camino De Santiago trail with his son, Sam, two years ago.

"We think we know our kids, but we don’t really see them at all. I think he also sees who I am much more clearly," McCarthy told Kilmeade.