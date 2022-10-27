Wynonna Judd announces special concert in honor of Naomi Judd, remembers late mom: ‘Why aren’t you here’

More than three decades ago, Wynonna Judd performed her last concert with her mother Naomi Judd, who died in April.

Wynonna Judd opened up to fans during an intimate press luncheon Wednesday at Fox & Locke restaurant in Tennessee, alongside CMT and Sandbox Productions event producers and representatives from MTSU, to announce "The Judds: Love is Alive – The Final Concert."

"Thirty-one years ago… I did my last concert with my mom," Wynonna emotionally remarked.

"As an artist, I’ve never experienced this kind of emotion at a show… every night [fans] are singing so loud that I stand back from the microphone and just weep… I think it’s because of the death of mom… it’s remarkable," she pointed out.

Naomi died by suicide on April 30 at the age of 76.

Wynonna and her sister Ashley announced Naomi's death via a statement shared on social media.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy," the joint statement said. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Wynonna promised fans she’s doing "everything we can just to celebrate 31 years later" in honor of her late mother.

When fans asked Wynonna how she plans to incorporate her mother’s memory during her performance, she responded, "I talk about her in a way where people will understand."



"I look up a lot because I talk to her a lot… it’s been a really interesting deal to try to incorporate her but to also live in the moment and look to the future," Wynonna explained.

"To visit the past like a scrapbook and say something to her like, ‘Why aren’t you here?’" she said as she looked up toward the ceiling.

Wynonna continued to say that she’s living her life "in the public eye through this grief."

She said she often talks to her mother and says she "doesn’t understand why" and that she’s "just doing her thing."

"I’m telling it like it is because what am I going to do? What else am I going to do?"

"The Judds: Love is Alive – The Final Concert" is scheduled for Nov. 3 at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University, recreating "The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour" for a special televised event airing in March 2023 on CMT.



Wynonna has currently been on tour with country stars, including Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini and Martina McBride.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster’s website, with a portion of proceeds benefiting NAMI Tennessee.