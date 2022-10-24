Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Wynonna Judd talks about her 'healing' experience continuing to tour after Naomi Judd's death

Naomi Judd died by suicide in April, before the start of 'The Judds: The Final Tour'

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
close
Wynonna Judd launches ‘Harmony’ CBD products Video

Wynonna Judd launches ‘Harmony’ CBD products

The country singer discusses her battles with anxiety and how the pandemic has affected her life and career on ‘Fox & Friends.’

Wynonna Judd opened up about continuing to perform on her own after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd. 

"These shows are healing me, one show at a time," she told Hoda Kotb during her appearance on Today. 

"And all my friends are coming and it’s like the greatest party you throw yourself before the end," she continued.

WYNONNA JUDD ADDRESSES RUMORED FEUD WITH SISTER ASHELY OVER LATE MOTHER NAOMI'S WILL: ‘FIGHTING OVER WHAT?’

Wynonna Judd has been touring as part of "The Judds: The Final Tour" after her mother Naomi Judd's passing.

Wynonna Judd has been touring as part of "The Judds: The Final Tour" after her mother Naomi Judd's passing. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for ACM)

"I'm somewhere between hell and hallelujah," the singer noted when describing her feelings.

Naomi Judd died from suicide in April 2022. Wynonna continued with "The Judds: The Final Tour" on her own. The tour was announced just weeks before her mother's passing. 

"I will cry and then go right into the next song," she stated. She also shared that she keeps tissues on her at all times during the shows.

The mother daughter tour was announced just weeks prior to Naomi Judd's death.

The mother daughter tour was announced just weeks prior to Naomi Judd's death. (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)

 WYNONNA JUDD SAYS SHE CRIES ‘A LOT’ AFTER HER MOTHER NAOMI JUDD'S DEATH: ‘I FEEL JOY AND SORROW'

There were recently 15 new dates added to the tour for 2023 and artists including Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, and Kelsea Ballerini are all expected to take the stage. 

Wynonna also talked about her granddaughter, Kailyah, who is now six months old and the impact she has had on her life. 

"She doesn't speak yet, but she looks right through me," Wynonna said. "She gives me hope."

There have been additional dates added to the tour that will take place in 2023. 

There have been additional dates added to the tour that will take place in 2023.  (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

The next show of the tour is taking place on October 27 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending