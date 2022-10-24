Wynonna Judd talks about her 'healing' experience continuing to tour after Naomi Judd's death

Wynonna Judd opened up about continuing to perform on her own after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd.

"These shows are healing me, one show at a time," she told Hoda Kotb during her appearance on Today.

"And all my friends are coming and it’s like the greatest party you throw yourself before the end," she continued.

WYNONNA JUDD ADDRESSES RUMORED FEUD WITH SISTER ASHELY OVER LATE MOTHER NAOMI'S WILL: ‘FIGHTING OVER WHAT?’

"I'm somewhere between hell and hallelujah," the singer noted when describing her feelings.

Naomi Judd died from suicide in April 2022. Wynonna continued with "The Judds: The Final Tour" on her own. The tour was announced just weeks before her mother's passing.

"I will cry and then go right into the next song," she stated. She also shared that she keeps tissues on her at all times during the shows.

WYNONNA JUDD SAYS SHE CRIES ‘A LOT’ AFTER HER MOTHER NAOMI JUDD'S DEATH: ‘I FEEL JOY AND SORROW'

There were recently 15 new dates added to the tour for 2023 and artists including Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, and Kelsea Ballerini are all expected to take the stage.

Wynonna also talked about her granddaughter, Kailyah, who is now six months old and the impact she has had on her life.

"She doesn't speak yet, but she looks right through me," Wynonna said. "She gives me hope."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

The next show of the tour is taking place on October 27 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi.