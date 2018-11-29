Expand / Collapse search
WWE stars Lince Dorado and Cedric Alexander's rental car broken into, fanny pack stolen

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
Cedric Alexander in action vs Mustafa Ali during WWE Live AccorHotels Arena Popb Paris Bercy on May 19, 2018 in Paris, France. (Getty)

Cedric Alexander probably wants to lay the smackdown on whoever broke into his rental car.

Alexander, 29, and fellow WWE star Lince Dorado left tapings of "SmackDown" and "205 Live" in Minneapolis on Tuesday to find the windows of their rental car smashed and Dorado's fanny pack missing from the vehicle.

Dorado, 31, tweeted a photo of broken glass covering one of the car's seats, writing, "RIP fany [sic] pack."

"Thank you #Minneapolis ... for getting robbed! #extreme ps still love you," he wrote.

Alexander replied, "Yeah that happened," adding, "I ended up with glass stuck to my butt on the way to the airport ... Someone broke into my rental while I was hanging with #LuchaHouseParty."

He punctuated his missives with a slew of (understandably) angry face emojis.

The Wrap reported that Minneapolis authorities claimed to not have received a police report regarding the incident.

A rep for WWE did not immediately return a request for comment.