WrestleMania fans complain yellow lights obstruct view of ring

WWE fans chanted "we can't see" at WrestleMania as their view appeared to be obstructed by the lighting.

As AJ Styles beat Randy Orton, supporters in the ring hit out at their obstructed view.

One wrote: "@WWE @VinceMcMahon @WWEUniverse @WWENetwork can someone please turn down the lights. Way too bright and our section literally can't see the match all we see are two bright red dots #wrestlemania".

While another added: "when you charge fans $$$ and then blind them with yellow lights so they can’t see s***".

The high-flying skillster survived an RKO before dominating the Viper and landing a three count.

Styles was almost caught with an RKO just seconds into the bout but pulled out of the lethal finisher in the nick of time.

