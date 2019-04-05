Ronda Rousey says WrestleMania is a 'do-or-die moment' amid rumors she'll leave the WWE after

WWE Champion Ronda Rousey discussed her historic all-women main event at WrestleMania as well as her plans for the future beyond the match.

The 32-year-old star will compete in a groundbreaking event alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania later this week. Speaking to TMZ ahead of the big night, Rousey described it as a “do-or-die moment” for her future in wrestling.

“Well, WrestleMania is what’s next. WrestleMania is this weekend, how can you think of anything after?” she told the outlet.

Rumors have circulated that the former UFC fighter will end her career in the WWE after the upcoming event. When asked directly by the gossip site if WrestleMania will be her final event, she noted that it depends on how the match shakes out.

“I don’t know, I guess I’ll have to reconsider my life after Sunday,” she said. “It’s a do-or-die moment, so we’ll see."

The outlet also asked Rousey her thoughts about the recent segment on “Last Week Tonight” in which host John Oliver delivered a controversial hit piece on the health of WWE performers.

“I love John Oliver, I’m a huge fan of John Oliver,” Rousey said.

Unfortunately, she wouldn’t give any specific thoughts about the comedian's WWE takedown. However, the company responded to the segment in a statement previously provided to Fox News.

"John Oliver is clearly a clever and humorous entertainer, however the subject matter covered in his WWE segment is no laughing matter. Prior to airing, WWE responded to his producers refuting every point in his one-sided presentation. John Oliver simply ignored the facts."

"The health and wellness of our performers is the single most important aspect of our business, and we have a comprehensive, longstanding Talent Wellness program," the statement continued. "We invite John Oliver to attend WrestleMania this Sunday to learn more about our company."