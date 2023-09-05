Woody Allen dismisses cancel culture as ‘silly,’ maintains he’s innocent of Dylan Farrow's claims

Woody Allen is dismissing cancel culture as "silly."

In a new interview with Variety from the Venice Film Festival, the director spoke about Dylan Farrow's accusations against him and being "canceled" in the U.S.

When asked about the docuseries "Allen v. Farrow," which detailed allegations of abuse by Allen against Dylan, his adopted daughter with Mia Farrow, he said, "My reaction has always been the same.

"The situation has been investigated by two people, two major bodies, not people, but two major investigative bodies," Allen said. "And both, after long detailed investigations, concluded there was no merit to these charges, that, you know, is exactly as I wrote in my book, ‘Apropos of Nothing.’ There was nothing to it."

He continued, "The fact that it lingers on always makes me think that maybe people like the idea that it lingers on. You know, maybe there’s something appealing to people. But why? Why? I don’t know what you can do besides having it investigated, which they did so meticulously."

Allen said he has not seen Dylan or her brother, journalist Ronan Farrow, but is "always willing to."

The "Annie Hall" director also addressed his being canceled, telling the outlet, "I feel if you’re going to be canceled, this is the culture to be canceled by.

"I just find that all so silly. I don’t think about it. I don’t know what it means to be canceled. I know that over the years everything has been the same for me. I make my movies. What has changed is the presentation of the films. You know, I work, and it’s the same routine for me. I write the script, raise the money, make the film, shoot it, edit it, it comes out. The difference is not, is not from cancel culture. The difference is the way they present the films. It’s that, that’s the big change."

The 87-year-old said he supported the #MeToo movement, telling the outlet, "I think any movement where there’s actual benefit, where it does something positive, let’s say for women, is a good thing."

He added, "When it becomes silly, it’s silly. I read instances where it’s very beneficial, where the situation has been very beneficial for women, and that’s good. When I read of some instances in a story in the paper where it’s silly, then it’s foolish."

Allen defined the scenario as "silly" when "it’s not really a feminist issue or an issue of unfairness to women. When it’s being too extreme in trying to make it into an issue when, in fact, most people would not regard it as any kind of offensive situation."

The "Manhattan" director noted he’s "never" had any complaints of his behavior on set in his multi-decade career, which has included films with Diane Keaton, Drew Barrymore, Kate Winslet and Scarlett Johnasson.

"I said years ago that I should have been a poster boy [for the #MeToo movement] and they got all excited about that. But the truth is, it’s true. I’ve made 50 films. I’ve always had very good parts for women, always had women in the crew, always paid them the exact same amount that we paid men, worked with hundreds of actresses, and never, ever had a single complaint from any of them at any point."

He continued, "Not a single one ever said, ‘Working with him, he was mean or he was harassing.’ That’s just not been an issue. My editors have been women. I don’t have any problem with that. It’s never been on my mind in any way. I hire who I think is good for the role. As I said, I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses, unknown actresses, stars, mid-level actresses. Not one has ever complained, and there’s nothing to complain about."

Allen recently completed his 50th film, "Coup de Chance," and said he’s considering retirement, citing the struggle to raise money and the current distribution model.

"I don’t like the idea — and I don’t know of any director that does — of making a movie and after two weeks it’s on television or streaming."