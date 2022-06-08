New York woman finds lost dachshund — in Hilary Swank's lap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chelsea Blackwell’s dachshund Blue disappeared Monday in New York, and the distraught owner went out in search of her pet.

When she came upon a line of squad cars and people with cameras near a Greyhound bus station, she set aside her search to investigate.

"I noticed there were like eight police cars and people with cameras. I thought maybe somebody got shot," Blackwell told her local paper, the Times Union.

Fortunately, there was no tragedy. Blackwell had stumbled upon a movie set and found herself in a one-in-a-million situation.

Long story short: Her dog of 15 years was found — by a movie star with a history of rescuing dogs.

You won’t believe this, the crew told her, but a celebrity had found her pooch.

"I asked them if anyone saw a little brown dog, and they said, ‘Yes, we’ll call her,'" Blackwell said.

An hour later, a gray car pulled up, and there was tiny Blue sitting in the lap of two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank.

"I was like, ‘No way,’" Blackwell said. "As soon as she got out of the car, I kissed Blue and said, ‘Thank you so much.’"

Blackwell asked Swank for her autograph, but Swank did better: They posed for a photo.

And Blackwell, wanting to be sure Swank got proper credit, posted the photo on Facebook.

"I’d stopped and asked if someone seen a little brown dog? A man walked over to my car and said, yes, this woman picked him up," Blackwell wrote in her post.

"I said who? He replied, a celebrity," Blackwell wrote. "He called the person who had him. And they said she’s on her way back. You’ll never guess who had him?"

The Million Dollar Baby herself.

"She’s not the type of person," Blackwell said, "who’s going to blow the horn telling people what she did."

Swank is no stranger to rescuing dogs though.

"Every dog I’ve ever rescued and also shared my life with have all had their unique way of being in the world," Swank, who has adopted numerous dogs, said in a YouTube video posted by People magazine.

Swank established a foundation, Hilaroo — a portmanteau of her name and the name of a dog she adopted, Karoo. It matches abandoned dogs with children.