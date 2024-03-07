William H. Macy tells Jeremy Allen White to put his 'pants on' after underwear ad

William H. Macy is a proud (fictional) father.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Macy gave props to his former "Shamless" co-star, Jeremy Allen White, for the success he has found since the end of their show.

"He’s got a huge career. I’m really proud of him," Macy told the outlet. "I’m such a fan of ‘The Bear.’"

The "Boogie Nights" actor then referenced his on-screen son's recent Calvin Klein campaign.

"Now he’s on billboards in his underwear," Macy said. He did, however, acknowledge that White is no stranger to appearing in his underwear, teasing he’s already "had his pants off a good amount" in the past for "Shameless."

"I had to speak to him about that. You know, as his father," Macy shared. During that conversation, the actor jokingly told White, "Put your pants on."

Speaking about the Calvin Klein campaign, White told GQ in January 2024 he felt major "impostor syndrome."

"In my head, I was just like, 'I can't see myself on a billboard. I shouldn't be here,'" he told the outlet. "Just real impostor syndrome."

White and Macy played the fictional father-son duo, Frank and Lip Gallagher, on "Shameless," for 11 seasons, from 2011 to 2021. The show followed the Gallagher family as they struggled to make ends meet dealing with their alcoholic father.

The show also starred Emmy Rossum, Cameron Monaghan, Steve Howey and Joan Cusack. It earned Macy six Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes and four SAG Award nominations.

Since "Shameless" came to an end, White has starred in the Emmy Award-winning series "The Bear." In the show, he plays chef Carmen Berzatto, who inherits his brother's sandwich shop and struggles to turn it into a five-star restaurant.

While his character in "Shameless" was a fan favorite, his role in "The Bear" has not only won over fans, but also critics. He and his co-star, Ayo Edebiri, have both won multiple awards for their roles on the show, including an Emmy and SAG Award.

When speaking with Esquire, White explained one of the perks of being on a show centered around food is his access to world-class chefs. White is used to cast dinner parties, adding that Macy used to throw "some heavy dinner parties."

"What's been really nice about doing ‘The Bear’ is we have this accessibility to restaurants and chefs," he told the outlet. "We've had some great dinners doing ‘The Bear,’ hanging out with Matty Matheson and other chefs. I'd love to have Chef René [Redzepi] from Noma at a dinner."