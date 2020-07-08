Will Smith recalls being racially abused by police while growing up in Philadelphia

Will Smith has opened up about his experiences with police while growing up in Philadelphia in the '70s and '80s.

The 51-year-old actor spoke with Angela Rye for her podcast "On One With Angela Rye" on Monday about how he was racially profiled and "stopped frequently" as a Black man.

"I grew up in Philadelphia. I grew up under Mayor Rizzo. He went from the chief of police to becoming the mayor, and he had an iron hand," Smith explained. "I've been called n***** by the cops in Philly on more than 10 occasions."

The "Aladdin" star also commented on the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We are in a circumstance that we’ve never been in before. The entire globe has stood up and said to the African American people, ‘We see you and we hear you. How can we help?’ We’ve never been there before," he said.

But he warned that “rage is justified under oppression but it also can be really dangerous. You got to be careful not to be consumed by your own rage, and that’s something that I’ve worked really hard on.

"Peaceful protests put a mirror to the demonic imagery of your oppressor. And the more still you are in your peaceful protest, the more clear the mirror is for your oppressor — for the world to see and for them to see themselves," Smith continued.

The Oscar nominee said he feels "deeply encouraged by the innate connectivity of the protesters" and how people are rallying together on a global level.

And while he thinks prejudice and racism will never be fully eradicated, he hopes the next generation will lead the country and the world towards "harmony."

"I am happy to be alive during this time, and to serve," Smith said.