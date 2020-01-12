Will Smith surprises receptionist to celebrate her retirement 30 years after meeting

It's a full-circle moment for Will Smith.

The actor recently visited an iHeart Radio receptionist to celebrate her retirement -- 30 years after meeting her.

Smith, 51, shared a video on Instagram, showing him greeting an excited Anita Scipio on her last day in the office.

"My favorite moments on the road are the ones where I can connect with people like @anitascipio," the "Men in Black" star wrote. "I met her at the front desk before one of my VERY FIRST interviews of my career… and yesterday I was lucky enough to see her off into retirement 30 years later."

He added: "She said I made her day. Y'all... she made MINE. Enjoy yourself Mama and keep spreading that love & light wherever you go!"

In the video, Scipio laughed when she saw the musician, and exclaimed, "Will Smith! Oh my God!"

"I met you like 30 years ago... You were just getting started and I met you then for the first time," Scipio recalled. "Now, to have you back again, it's full-circle! God, I love you, you're amazing."

Smith then offered sage advice for Scipio as she entered a new stage of life.

"You go out there and you make sure you have some fun," he said.

"I'm gonna have some fun full of love and happiness for the rest of my life," Scipio responded. "That's what I believe in living for."

Since the beginning of his career, Smith has earned four Grammy Awards and has been nominated for five Golden Globes and two Oscars.