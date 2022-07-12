Will Chris Evans reprise Captain America role? A look at the actor’s famous movie times and early life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Evans is well known role for playing Captain America as part of the Marvel universe. Even though there is a fourth "Captain America" film in the works, he has shown his support for Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, who seems to be filling the new Captain America role.

Evans first emerged into the role in 2011 and continued to play Captain America for nearly 10 years. The first time he ever played the character was in 2011, in the movie "Captain America: The First Avenger." The following year, he was in the very first "Avengers" movie with Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson. He continued to be in three more "Avengers" movies, "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." He also had two more feature films "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Captain America: Civil War."

How rich is Chris Evans?

Evans has a net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, mostly from his 10 years as Captain America. Evans earned high salaries for additional films he appeared in, including "Fantastic Four," "The Perfect Score," "London," "Sunshine," "Gifted," "Knives Out" and "Free Guy." In 2022, he voiced the character of Buzz Lightyear, in the movie "Lightyear."

Did Chris Evans get married?

Evans has a long dating history in Hollywood, but he has never been married. His first relationship that was in the spotlight was with Jessica Biel, who he dated from 2001 to 2006. The two were also in the movies "London" and "Cellular" together. He has also been linked to Christina Ricci, Dianna Agron, Minka Kelly, Sandra Bullock and Lily Colins.

CHRIS EVANS DEFENDS ANTHONY MACKIE AS ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA’: ‘SAM WILSON IS CAPTAIN AMERICA’

Evans also had a relationship with his "Gifted" co-star Jenny Slate in 2016 for about a year. Overall, Evan's is pretty private about his dating life in general. It seems as though the actor is currently single.

Did Chris Evans go to acting school?

Evans was born in Boston, Massachusetts and attended Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School. He acted in some plays while in school. He then moved to New York and went to the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute. After that, he got an internship at a casting office where he eventually became their client. Soon after, he started auditioning and started to build his on-screen resume. Some of his first roles were in the television show "Opposite Sex," "The Newcomers" and "Not Another Teen Movie."

TOM HANKS WAS CONFUSED BY DISNEY REPLACING TIM ALLEN WITH CHRIS EVANS IN ‘LIGHTYEAR’: ‘I DON’T UNDERSTAND'

How many tattoos does Chris Evans have?

A lot of people don't know that Evans actually has many tattoos, although most of them are hidden while he is on the big screen. He has talked about the challenge of having tattoos as an actor, since they can take a long time to cover up for movies. There are some photos of the actors ink on his Instagram.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Evans has a Taurus zodiac symbol on his shoulder for his mom and the world "loyalty" in cursive on his arm. Evan's also has a chest tattoo that he shares with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner to celebrate their Marvel journey together. He also has multiple chest tattoos, including an eagle, a quote and a tattoo dedicated to his late friend. He has a tattoo of his dog's name, Dodger and a "SCS" tattoo representing his siblings first initials on his ankle.