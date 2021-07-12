Jada Pinkett Smith debuts new buzz cut inspired by daughter Willow ahead of 50th birthday: 'Time to let go'

Jada Pinkett Smith is starting fresh.

The actress and "Red Table Talk" host, 49, displayed a new look to the world which she revealed was inspired by her own daughter, Willow Smith, 20, as Pinkett Smith approaches her half-century age in September.

"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed," the wife of Will Smith wrote Monday in an Instagram post that she re-shared from Willow’s page. The photo shows the mother-daughter pair each donning buzzed haircuts while hugging.

In Willow’s own social post, the musician and performer wrote a line about humanity conducting selfless acts without one's desire for reciprocity.

"A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return," the young orator wrote to her 8.4 million Instagram followers.

While Willow has often switched up her own looks from time to time, her mother has been outspoken about her own struggles with hair loss in the past.

In 2018, Pinkett Smith opened up about her "issues with hair loss" during a "Red Table Talk" episode.

"It was terrifying when it first started," she said, "I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?'"

The "Bad Moms" actress explained the moment to be "one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear."

"That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it," she added. "My hair has been a big part of me. Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, 'Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.'"

Ultimately, Pinkett Smith said she thought much less about her own struggles and more about others who have lost their hair to matters much worse than what she was dealing with.

"I really had to put it into a spiritual perspective, like the higher power takes so much from people," she explained at the time. "People are out here with cancer. People have sick children. I watch the higher power take things every day."

"Looking at it from that context "really did settle me," the "Girls Trip" star added.