Why Tom Brady wants to host 'Saturday Night Live' again

Tom Brady may have five more Super Bowl rings than retired Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, but the former Denver Bronco and Indianapolis Colt quarterback has something Brady doesn't: more appearances on "Saturday Night Live."

In a conversation with Kenan Thompson, the longest-running cast member of the sketch-comedy show, for his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady quipped that Manning did a better job hosting than he did.

"Peyton, I think went on after me," Brady said of his original hosting gig in 2005, "And he actually did better than me, so at some point I have to go in and try to redeem myself, you know, I got to get my last licks! Cuz Peyton was great."

Thompson said of Manning, "He murdered it." The 46-year-old hosted the show in 2007, but recently made a cameo in early 2022.

Manning has furthered his hosting career since retiring from the sport, hosting the ESPN show "The Manningcast" as well as co-hosting the CMA Awards with Luke Bryan on Wednesday.

Throughout the podcast, Brady also reflected on how "SNL" creator and producer Lorne Michaels has a personality reminiscent of his old football coach of 20 years, Bill Belichick.

"I remember when we did 'Saturday Night Live' together, and we did all the skits on that pre-show… And then afterwards we went up to Lorne's office and everyone was just on the floor, and he’s a lot like Belichick," Brady shared. "You know, he was eating his popcorn or whatever the hell he was eating, and he was like, ‘No, scratch that,’ and ‘Not that, and not that.’ And I’m sitting there like, ‘Man, we go on in 10 minutes!’"

Both men are enigmas, as Michaels is a mystery in comparison to the massive and awarded entity he has created in "SNL."

This is similar to Belichick, who dislikes personal attention and frequently deflects praise onto his team, the New England Patriots.

Michaels and Belichick, however, are both extremely decisive.

Brady joked of the memory, "I need tequila, I gotta get down, I gotta get changed. I need two shots of tequila before I go on. Like, let’s get this thing going, you know? And Lorne was so poised and just, ‘We’ll get it right.’ And everyone else was so relaxed, which helped me relax, too. It’s amazing how it all comes together when you have that leader like that and that preparation."

Thompson brought up Belichick first in the conversation, showering him with compliments for his continued success in the NFL as a head coach.

Additional sports legends Thompson praised for their work on the show were Charles Barkley, Michael Phelps and Andy Roddick.