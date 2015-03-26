Who's the hottest celeb couple of the summer?

Talk about perfect timing. "The Amazing Spider-Man" co-stars Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield appear to be madly in love, just as they have a huge movie to promote.

Last week, Garfield, 28, confessed that he fell for 23-year-old Stone during her screen test for the role of Peter Parker's first girlfriend, Gwen Stacy.

"We got on really well as people, in between takes. That was the fun stuff. In between, we'd just mess around, and I felt, 'Ah, this is different.' I wasn't really aware what was happening in the screen test. She keeps you on your toes, and that wakes you up. That was the beginning," he told MTV. Awww...

The best part about dating your on-screen crush? Filming love scenes! "Those are the days I'd look forward to, you know?," Garfield added. "For Peter as well, because Peter goes through some horrible stuff in the movie. There's some joy to be had when experiencing his first love."

