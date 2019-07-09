Whoopi Goldberg reveals she only got married because people expected her to: 'It wasn't for me'

Whoopi Goldberg got candid about her three failed marriages revealing that she never actually wanted to be in a relationship, let alone hitched.

The 63-year-old host of “The View” was married three times in the past starting with Alvin Martin between 1973 and 1979. Together, they share a daughter, Alexandrea, 46. The comedian married again to cinematographer David Claessen in 1986 and it lasted until 1988. After that, she was married to Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 until 1995.

Although the marriages didn’t work out, Goldberg notes that she was the common denominator in all of those relationships. Speaking with The New York Times Magazine, the comedian opened up about her realization that marriage isn’t for her.

“Look, people expect you to have a boyfriend. They expect you to get married. So I kept trying to do that, but I didn’t want to share information with somebody else. I didn’t want anybody asking me why I was doing what I was doing, or to have to make the other person feel better,” Goldberg said. “But if you’re in a relationship, you have to do those things, and it took me a while to figure out that I didn’t want to.”

The star explained that she eventually realized she was pursuing marriage with these men for no other reason than the fact she thought that’s what people wanted from her in a relationship.

“I’d be thinking, why don’t I feel the thing that I’m supposed to? Then one day I thought: I don’t have to do this. I don’t have to conform. I tried marriage, and it wasn’t for me. You can’t be in a marriage because everybody’s expecting you to,” she told the magazine.

