Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

'White Lotus' star's takedown of 'SNL' skit is reminder comedy 'can go too far,' cast member admits

Aimee Lou Wood was poked fun at during a 'Saturday Night Live' skit earlier this month

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Though it's been over a week since Aimee Lou Wood slammed "Saturday Night Live" for the "White Lotus" skit that mocked her appearance, she's now getting some support from a cast favorite. 

During a recent interview with Extra, "SNL" cast member Bowen Yang admitted that sometimes comedians can "go too far" and explained the importance of taking accountability. 

"However she reacted to that sketch is completely valid," the comedian said. "You kind of forget the sort of human, emotional cost that it sort of extols on someone. You need those reminders every now and then that parody can go too far sometimes, and that we as comedians can take account for that instead of banging our foot and saying that, like, we should be allowed to say whatever we want because that’s just the culture."

'WHITE LOTUS' STAR CLAIMS SNL APOLOGIZED AFTER 'MEAN AND UNFUNNY' PARODY

aimee lou wood, bowen yang

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Bowen Yang said Aimee Lou Wood's feelings about the parody skit poking fun at her appearance are "valid." (Getty Images)

During the "SNL" episode earlier this month, the cast took aim at the Trump administration with a parody sketch titled, "The White POTUS."

Jon Hamm portrayed Robert Kennedy, Jr., but he appeared to be dressed like Walton Goggins' character Ric in this skit. He said, "I’ve been having these insane ideas, like what if we took all the fluoride out of the drinking water? What would that do to people’s teeth?"

Sarah Sherman, who portrayed Wood's character, Chelsea, sported a brunette wig and oversized teeth for her impression and responded, "Fluoride? What's that?"

Sarah Sherman impersonates Aimee Lou Wood on SNL

Sarah Sherman sported brunette hair and oversized teeth to play Wood's character Chelsea in "The White Potus" sketch. (NBC)

The skit prompted a response from Wood, who said she felt the spoof was "mean."

"But whilst in honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo," she wrote on social media before adding, "Felt righteous might delete later X."

"So to conclude today's rant: @hbo - kind and supportive and never wronged me so leave them alone, @nbcsnl - mean," she added. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Aime Lou Wood's Instagram story

Wood said the "SNL" skit was "unfunny" on social media. (Aimee Lou Wood/Instagram)

"Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure – that's what the show is about - but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

Following the skit, Wood told her Instagram followers that the show had apologized for the mishap. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I've had apologies from SNL," she wrote before sharing behind-the-scenes clips from Mike White's series.

She even gave a public shutout to Sherman. "Thank you for the beautiful flowers @sarahsquirm," Wood captioned a photo on her Instagram story, which featured a spring-themed bouquet.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending