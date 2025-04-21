'White Lotus' star's takedown of 'SNL' skit is reminder comedy 'can go too far,' cast member admits

Though it's been over a week since Aimee Lou Wood slammed "Saturday Night Live" for the "White Lotus" skit that mocked her appearance, she's now getting some support from a cast favorite.

During a recent interview with Extra, "SNL" cast member Bowen Yang admitted that sometimes comedians can "go too far" and explained the importance of taking accountability.

"However she reacted to that sketch is completely valid," the comedian said. "You kind of forget the sort of human, emotional cost that it sort of extols on someone. You need those reminders every now and then that parody can go too far sometimes, and that we as comedians can take account for that instead of banging our foot and saying that, like, we should be allowed to say whatever we want because that’s just the culture."

During the "SNL" episode earlier this month, the cast took aim at the Trump administration with a parody sketch titled, "The White POTUS."

Jon Hamm portrayed Robert Kennedy, Jr., but he appeared to be dressed like Walton Goggins' character Ric in this skit. He said, "I’ve been having these insane ideas, like what if we took all the fluoride out of the drinking water? What would that do to people’s teeth?"

Sarah Sherman, who portrayed Wood's character, Chelsea, sported a brunette wig and oversized teeth for her impression and responded, "Fluoride? What's that?"

The skit prompted a response from Wood, who said she felt the spoof was "mean."

"But whilst in honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo," she wrote on social media before adding, "Felt righteous might delete later X."

"So to conclude today's rant: @hbo - kind and supportive and never wronged me so leave them alone, @nbcsnl - mean," she added.

"Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure – that's what the show is about - but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

Following the skit, Wood told her Instagram followers that the show had apologized for the mishap.

"I've had apologies from SNL," she wrote before sharing behind-the-scenes clips from Mike White's series.

She even gave a public shutout to Sherman. "Thank you for the beautiful flowers @sarahsquirm," Wood captioned a photo on her Instagram story, which featured a spring-themed bouquet.

