Lori Loughlin's 'When Calls The Heart' will return next month without her, report says

The Hallmark series “When Calls the Heart” is gearing up to announce the return date of Season 6 after some retooling in the wake of star Lori Loughlin’s indictment for money laundering in the ongoing college admissions scandal.

Hallmark confirmed to Fox News that it had cut ties with the embattled 54-year-old star and fired her from “When Calls the Heart.”

"We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations," a statement from Crown media reads. "We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin, including 'Garage Sale Mysteries,' an independent third-party production."

This stalled the production on Season 6. However, according to Deadline, the network will soon announce the show’s return sometime next month. It’s unclear how the show will address the loss of Loughlin’s Abigail Station character, but the outlet reports that some creative editing will be implemented to remove her from future episodes.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted on fraud and money laundering charges Tuesday in the multimillion-dollar college admissions cheating scam that has ensnared dozens of wealthy parents trying to get their kids into the nation's most prestigious colleges.

The "Fuller House" star and her husband, along with 14 other parents, were charged in Boston in a "second superseding indictment with conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering," the Department of Justice said in a statement to Fox News.

Loughlin and Giannulli were charged last month with conspiracy to commit mail fraud. The new indictment adds a money laundering charge for all 16 defendants.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, even though neither of them played the sport.

