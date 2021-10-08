'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's wrong answers entertain Twitter users watching at home

One "Wheel of Fortune" contestant became the talk of Twitter on Thursday after failing to solve a couple of puzzles.

Melanie Fisher of California first captivated viewers' attention when she proudly informed host Pat Sajak that she graduated from college in just three years while maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA. Minutes later, however, Fisher provoked laughter from viewers when she failed to solve a puzzle that read, "_ _ L _ Y G O O _ F E L L O W."

Fisher incorrect guessed, "Jolly goof fellow," to which Sajak responded, "Uh, no." Contestant JR then solved it with the correct answer: "Jolly good fellow."

Viewers at home couldn't get enough of Fisher's "goof" and took to Twitter to share their reactions.

"SHE GUESSED ‘JOLLY GOOF FELLOW’ OMG THIS SENT ME TO ORBIT," one user reacted with laughing emojis.

"For he’s a Jolly Goof Fellow! #WheelOfFortune," another wrote on the platform.

"That woman will have JOLLY GOOF FELLOW on her tombstone," another joked.

"Jolly goof fellow?? I can’t #WheelOfFortune," reads another tweet.

Unfortunately for Fisher, her mistakes didn't stop there. Later in the game, she inaccurately guessed "wilkes and sheep" for a puzzle that was supposed to be "wolves and sheep." Again, Twitter users couldn't let it go.

"SHE GUESSED ‘WILKES AND SHEEP I AM DEAD," a user tweeted.

One person added: "Same ‘I went to college’ gal on #WheelOfFortune, with only the O and the V missing guessed ‘Wilkes and sheep’. And she's the frigging big winner. I need to try out. Easy pickin's."

"WILKES?!?!?!?! #WheelOfFortune," another tweeted.

Despite the flubs, Fisher went on to finish in first place for the game, making it to the final puzzle. She did not end up solving it correctly but she pocketed $20,000 in earnings overall.