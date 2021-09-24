Pat Sajak reveals how long he plans to continue hosting 'Wheel of Fortune'

Is Pat Sajak ready to say farewell to the "Wheel of Fortune?"

The 74-year-old has hosted the show for a record 38 seasons, making him the longest serving game show host in TV history. In a new interview, Sajak was asked about his plans to retire from the show.

"We're certainly closer to the end than the beginning," Sajak told Entertainment Tonight. "I'd like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, ‘Ooh, what happened to him?’"

"Wheel of Fortune" viewers know that alongside Sajak is also Vanna White. White, who was also present for the interview, hinted that she's on board with Sajak.

When Sajak admitted he "wouldn't bet on seeing us" 10 years from now, White agreed, "Probably, yes."

White, 64, called Sajak her "brother," given the fact that the stars have been working on camera together for 38 years.

"He's funny, I mean we could finish each other's sentences if we wanted to, we know each other that well," she added.

This month, the pair signed on to continue hosting the show through the 2024 season. Sajak added the title of consulting producer to his duties following the controversy involving ousted "Jeopardy!" host Mike Richards, who was ultimately let go from his role as executive producer of the series Alex Trebek hosted up until his death, in addition to "Wheel of Fortune."

Another development regarding "Wheel of Fortune," is the addition of Sajak's daughter, Maggie, who has joined the show as a social correspondent across the show's social channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

She was recently on hand to explain to viewers a change in the game's format. Rather than her father continuing to perform the final spin of each game, the job now falls to the contestants instead.

"The reason is, honestly, I've never liked the idea of imposing the host on the game. That always bothered me a little bit. We finally got to talking. We said, ‘Look, someone’s spinning the wheel anyway. We'll save time. We'll just let them spin it, whoever turn it happens to be. So the final spin, at least as far as the host is concerned, is gone, but the final spin remains. I'm just not doing it," Sajak said recently of the change.