Game Shows

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak snaps at contestant for snarky comment

Sajak prepares to step down from game show as Ryan Seacrest will host

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak gets emotional as daughter fills in for Vanna White Video

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak gets emotional as daughter fills in for Vanna White

(Video courtesy: Wheel of Fortune) Longtime game show host Pat Sajak said he was ‘going to cry’ when his daughter Maggie Sajak filled in for Vanna White on ‘Wheel of Fortune.’

Longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak has quick, witty remarks when it comes to the beloved game show. 

Earlier this week, a contestant criticized a puzzle after failing to answer correctly. 

In the recap of the "Wheel of Fortune" video titled "Jill’s Bonus Round," Sajak is seen highlighting the failed puzzle moment and what happened behind the scenes. 

Wheel of Fortune

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak had a quick remark to a contestant after she criticized her final puzzle. (Wheel of Fortune/Sony Pictures Television)

"You had a puzzle that you think you should have solved, and you didn’t," he began. "And then she blamed me during commercial."

During the bonus round, player Jill attempted to guess the phrase on the letter board with the category "What Are You Doing?".

The "Wheel of Fortune" puzzle read, "_ _ _ C _ N _  _ _ R _ _ _ N _ _ N," after Jill chose the letters "C, M, H, A," as she added on to the provided letters of "RSTLNE."

Wheel of Fortune

"Wheel of Fortune" player Jill attempted to guess the phrase on the letter board with the category "What Are You Doing?". (Wheel of Fortune/Sony Pictures Television)

The 77-year-old host then said, "You’re not going to get a whole lot of help. In fact, that is it. And it looks tough for me."

"Maybe something will pop into your head," he encouragingly added. 

Jill did her best to solve the puzzle, "Blocking our… score… hmm… Working our… ahh no!"

Once the buzzer sounded off, the remaining letters were revealed and read, "Voicing our opinion."

"You weren’t going to get it… just a little late," Sajak reacted to the failed puzzle guess. 

She laughed and replied, "What kind of puzzle is that?"

After laughter was heard from the surprised audience, Sajak jokingly snapped back, "It’s a puzzle you didn’t solve."

Jill lost out on a chance to win $40,000 during the "Wheel of Fortune" bonus round.

"It’s getting testy here on Christmas," Sajak added after he revealed the prize envelope.

Wheel of Fortune

Jill lost out on a chance to win $40,000 during the "Wheel of Fortune" bonus round. (Wheel of Fortune/Sony Pictures Television)

The player managed to still score a hefty $27,680 to take home. 

Meanwhile, Sajak is preparing to step down from the beloved game show, as his new successor, Ryan Seacrest, will fill his spot as "Wheel of Fortune" co-host, alongside Vanna White. 

Ryan Seacrest Vanna White Pat Sajak

Ryan Seacret, left, will take over for Pat Sajak after the current season. (Getty Images)

In June, Sajak announced that he would be leaving "Wheel of Fortune" after 40 years.

Sajak previously wrote on X that while "it's been a wonderful ride," his 41st season would be his final one with the show.

He has hosted the famous game show since 1981. White joined him on "Wheel of Fortune" the following year.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending