'Wheel of Fortune' fans bewildered after contestant guesses puzzle correctly but isn't awarded win

'Wheel of Fortune' fans said they were 'embarrassed' by the moment

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines January 4 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines January 4

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

"Wheel of Fortune" fans have a lot to say after an episode this week saw Pat Sajak refuse to give the win to a contestant, even though she solved a puzzle.

Shauna Williams was on a roll, guessing letters for a puzzle in the "Same Letter" category. She named the letters until she had filled out the entire phrase, which was "Congenial Company & Clever Conversation," but when host Pat Sajak asked her to read the answer out loud, she mispronounced the first word.

"No," Sajak told her simply before moving onto the next contestant. He gave the correct pronunciation and was given the points.

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’S' STRANGEST MOMENTS OF 2023: PAT SAJAK TACKLING CONTESTANT, VANNA WHITE'S UNIQUE OUTFIT

A photo of Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak is currently hosting his last season of "Wheel of Fortune." (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

Viewers reacted strongly to the moment, with several taking to X to discuss it.

"I'm sorry, but mispronouncing Congenial had me upset..." one person admitted.

"They just made this woman look illiterate because congenial pronunciation," another wrote.

One comment read, "I don’t even know what the word #congenial means but I damn sure know it’s not pronounced like that. I’m embarrassed for her honestly . Cause wtf."

pat sajak

Pat Sajak raised eyebrows for failing to accept a seemingly correct answer. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

Some fans blamed Sajak for being unfair, like the person who wrote, "I think it was a travesty what Pat [Sajak] did to Shauna on last nights show!..Not every can pronounce every work correctly!…She solves the puzzle, and then read it, sadly Pat (yes he needs to go) decided she pronounced the word Congenial wrong!"

PAT SAJAK WARNS ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE' CONTESTANT ‘THIS IS MY SHOW' IN ‘STERN’ OFF-SCREEN MOMENT

Others believed her pronunciation error was big enough to cost her the win.

"It's not a mispronunciation when someone uses a completely different word," an X user pointed out, explaining they heard the word "conjugal" instead of a simple mispronunciation.

A photo of Pat Sajak and Vanna White

Pat Sajak and Vanna White have hosted the game show together for decades. (Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank)

Earlier this week, Sajak had fans talking about the show after he suffered an awkward on-air moment.

Sajak, 77, shuffled through his cue cards as he mistakenly mixed up information about a player’s personal life during the game show episode Monday.

While introducing the "Wheel of Fortune" contestants, Sajak asked a psychiatric nurse practitioner, Jason, about his relationship status. 

"Married man?" he asked while referring to his cue cards. 

Pat Sajak hosts Wheel of Fortune game show.

Pat Sajak is leaving "Wheel of Fortune" following the 2023-24 season. (Getty Images)

Jason appeared stunned and confused, as he replied, "No, I’m single, actually."

"You know, I’m sorry," Sajak attempted to laugh off the awkward mistake and apologized. 

"I just messed up a card, hold on," the game show host pointed out.

Sajak joked again, "So you’re a circus acrobat, I see?"

Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak messed up his cue cards in another episode this week. (Getty Images)

After shrugging off the mistake, he correctly said Jason’s bio, "Paris, Texas, as a single dad to two adopted boys."

"Nice to have you, Jason, forgive me, but it’s been a New Year’s weekend. You have to understand."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

