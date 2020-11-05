'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shocks viewers with wildly incorrect answer

Amid all the 2020 election uncertainty, all eyes on Twitter briefly turned to “Wheel of Fortune” earlier this week over a contestant’s wild answer.

During a recent episode, a player named Alex competed in the game’s “Triple Toss Up” round where the category was “proper names.”

After her opponent correctly guessed "Albert Einstein" as the first answer, Alex narrowly missed getting the name of one of the most famous physicists in the world when she brazenly buzzed in with just five letters on the board.

“Tom Issac Newton,” Alex said confidently.

After she was told the response was incorrect, her opponent, Brad, seized the opportunity to buzz in with the correct answer, “Sir Issac Newton.”

In an act of sportsmanship, which takes place in the above video at (2:20), Alex merely nodded her head in agreement when she heard Brad utter the correct response. He went on to win the entire game that night, but it was Alex’s moment that won in the court of public opinion on social media.

"Did she just guess Tom Issac Newton on Wheel of Fortune?" one user posted along with a video of the moment.

"Somebody come get this girl off wheel of fortune... she really said 'Tom Isaac Newton,'” another mocked.

"A Wheel of Fortune contestant just guessed 'Tom Isaac Newton'. This reaffirms my theory that there are 2 kinds of people: Wheel of Fortune people and Jeopardy people," a game show aficionado noted.

"Tom Issac Newton. I’m still cackling. #WheelOfFortune," someone else wrote.

"Lady just answered 'Tom Isaac Newton' instead of 'Sir Isaac Newton' on Wheel of Fortune and I'm dead," someone else joked.

"Honestly just stopping by on Twitter to see the reaction to the contestant guessing 'Tom Isaac Newton' on Wheel of Fortune tonight," someone else noted. "seriously needed the laugh."

One user jumped on board with the new moniker, writing: "Thank you Wheel of Fortune. From now on I’m calling him 'Tom Issac Newton' instead of Sir."

Inevitably, someone linked the moment to the election, writing: "was feeling somewhat hopeful about our country and then someone on Wheel of Fortune just guessed 'Tom Isaac Newton.'”

"Wheel of Fortune" joined "Jeopardy!" in resuming production amid the coronavirus pandemic in August with a slew of new safety restrictions in place to ensure contestants and hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak from contracting the illness.