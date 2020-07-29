'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' to resume production with new safety guidelines

"Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" are both making a comeback to a TV screen near you.

The iconic games shows are set to resume production soon and will adhere to new safety guidelines such as regular testing, limiting crew members, donning PPE (personal protective equipment), and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy!' are returning to the studio to tape episodes for the shows’ upcoming seasons," a studio spokesperson told People magazine. "The productions have protocols in place in accordance with current government guidelines to protect contestants, staff, crew, and talent from the spread of COVID-19."

'JEOPARDY!' HOST ALEX TREBEK GIVES HEALTH UPDATE, SHARES HS PLANS AFTER RETIREMENT

The spokesperson added: "While some things may have changed behind the scenes and on the set to keep everyone safe, fans can expect to see the same 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy!' they have come to love when the season starts."

Some of the changes include a redesigned wheel on "Fortune" and spreading the podiums out on "Jeopardy!" to ensure everyone is at a safe distance from one another. Also, there will be no studio audience for either show.

"Fortune" hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White are coming back as well as longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, who is currently battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' FANS WANT RULE CHANGE AFTER CONTESTANT LOSES BIG MONEY ON TINY TECHNICALITY

Trebek said in a YouTube video earlier this month, that he was “feeling great” and that his cancer treatments were “paying off.”

“I can’t wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September,” he said at that time. “Meanwhile, my wish for all of you: stay safe.”

The Emmy-winner has continued to update fans about his health all throughout his cancer treatments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In late July on Twitter he wrote, “My current numbers are very good, but we will have to be patient with this new immunotherapy program that I am on. But, if it were to stop being successful, I would return to my previous chemo treatment — NOT stop all treatment... I am optimistic about my current plan, and thank them for their concerns.”