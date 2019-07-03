What to watch on Fox Nation: Pete Hegseth's top five picks

Pete Hegseth picked his top five recommendations for Fox Nation subscribers on what to watch now on the streaming platform.

The list includes Hegseth's riveting visit to Jerusalem, where he sat down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, toured the Temple Mount and traveled to places where cameras have never been before in "Battle in the Holy City."

"Jerusalem, its history, and the lessons of the Bible are just as relevant today as they have ever been, and they are under assault. The film tells that story," said Hegseth, who co-hosts "Fox & Friends Weekend."

In addition, Hegseth hosted two "Modern Warriors" specials that coincided with Veterans Day and Memorial Day. The sit-downs featured decorated military veterans Marcus Luttrell, Morgan Luttrell, Chad Fleming, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Rob O’Neill, Dakota Meyer and Sean Parnell.

Hegseth, an Army veteran who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay, said the conversations held a special meaning for him.

"America deserves to hear the unvarnished truth straight from warfighters. Who better to hear from on our Independence Day?" he told FoxNews.com.

Hegseth said "The Wise Guys," a roundtable show hosted by Bill Bennett, is a must-see for him, explaining that it covers "really important topics."

"I learn something every time I watch that show," he said, pointing out a particular discussion featuring Ari Fleischer, Lawrence Jones, Stuart Varney, and Brian Kilmeade.

Fox Nation members should also stream "Not Their Choice," Hegseth suggested, praising Rachel Campos-Duffy's special sit-down with abortion survivors and those whose transitioned from pro-choice to pro-life."

"The stories of abortion survivors are extremely powerful. Had their mothers not chosen life, they literally would not exist. Why should all babies not get the same chance? Watch it!" said Hegseth.

The programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device, but only for Fox Nation subscribers.