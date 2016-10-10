'Voice' alum claims Big Machine, manager told her to keep quiet about sexual assault

next Image 1 of 2

Country singer Meghan Linsey says she was sexually assaulted by a “very powerful man in the music business” in 2010.

Linsey, who came in second place on 2015's season 8 of “The Voice,” said the alleged incident occurred while she was touring with her former band Steel Magnolia.

“A very powerful man in the music business grabbed up my skirt. He was groping me and proceeded to try to pick me up by my ass on a bus in front of a lot of important people,” she wrote on her private Facebook page. Her post was published with permission by Yahoo.

Linsey wrote she was “mortified” and told him not to touch her. “It caused quite a scene and I could tell that he was embarrassed and angry.”

She continued, “The next night he came up behind me and whispered in my ear, he said, ‘I have boats bigger than you could ever imagine, and I could put you in the middle of the ocean where no one would ever hear from you again. Just remember that.’ He laughed and walked away.”

Linsey said she immediately went to tell her manager who told her “to never breathe a word of that story to anyone ever.” She then told the head of her record label at the time, Big Machine, who she claims told her the “same thing.”

“They both said if I wanted to have a career in country music then I could never say anything about it out loud, to anyone.”

Linsey's former Steel Magnolia bandmate and ex-fiancé Josha Scott Jones told us, "[Meghan] should really address the FACT that our manager was a woman, who was very instrumental in hushing Meghan about this individuals remarks and talking me out of whipping his ass. Just another corrupt power play in a very shady and most often ambiguous business called the music industry."

Big Machine Label Group president Scott Borchetta told FOX411 Country in a statement that the company would "never condone...this kind of behavior."

"Meghan Linsey is a highly regarded former member of the Big Machine Label Group and we would never condone, let alone silence an artist on this label who experienced this kind of behavior."

He added, "We have a clear-cut HR protocol for these types of occurrences, and while Meghan never came to me about any such incident, I checked our records and with our staff to see if she'd gone to someone else within the company. There is no record, nor any recollection from me or the staff of the incident she's describing. Had it come to our attention, we would have certainly acted quickly and decisively on her behalf."

The country singer, who has since signed with a different record label, said she decided to come forward now after listening to the leaked audio of a 2005 conversation in which Donald Trump makes lewd comments about women. Linsey said she would “rather not name names.”

Big Machine's roster of artists include Taylor Swift, Danielle Bradburry, Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts.