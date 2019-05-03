Vince Vaughn pleads no contest to reckless driving in 2018 DUI arrest, sentenced to 3 years probation

Vince Vaughn pleaded no contest on Friday to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge, stemming from the actor's 2018 arrest.

An attorney for the "Wedding Crashers" star — who was not in court — entered the plea on his behalf.

Vaughn, 49, was sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and ordered to complete a three-month alcohol program. A Watson advisement was also given, which states that if he drives drunk and kills someone, he could be charged with murder.

Last June, Vaughn was arrested at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Police said he repeatedly refused to get out of his car and then failed both a field sobriety test and a blood alcohol test.

Vaughn was initially charged with three misdemeanors — driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or higher and refusing to comply with police — Los Angeles County prosecutors announced back in September.

The actor's attorney Blair Berk declined a request for comment by The Associated Press following Friday's hearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.