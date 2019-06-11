'View' co-host touts John Dean's 'parallels' between Trump and Nixon scandals: 'Exactly the same'

The House Judiciary Committee was right to hear testimony from John Dean, who served as White House counsel under former President Richard Nixon, as the Watergate scandal bore many similarities to the Russia investigation, "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin argued on Tuesday.

"I think it was a good move in the sense that you don't want the past to become prologue," she said, before going on to claim that there are strong parallels between the events during Watergate and those under President Trump's administration.

She praised Dean's testimony, pointing to six parallels he mentioned between Trump and Nixon. Those included, according to the liberal host, "attempts to shut down the investigation," "efforts to exert control over the investigations." Hostin also pointed to the "Saturday Night Massacre" as comparable to Trump's decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey.

EX-NIXON AIDE JOHN DEAN TESTIFIES ON WATERGATE-RUSSIA 'PARALLELS,' AS GOP MOCKS APPEARANCE

"Six parallels, they are exactly the same," she claimed.

However, co-host Meghan McCain didn't see things quite the same way.

McCain suggested that Dean was suspect given that he previously compared former President George W. Bush to Nixon. "I'm always very wary of any public figure who compares everyone to Hitler or to Nixon."

She said that for her, his testimony didn't "move the needle one way or the other." "I get that he wants to compare it but when you're also comparing to President Bush -- which I think if he even had [co-host] Joy [Behar], she would concede that this is nothing like President Bush."

Trump, on Monday, blasted Dean by calling him a "loser for many years" and a "sleazebag attorney."

"I think he was disbarred and he went to prison. Other than that, he's doing a great job," Trump also said. Dean responded by saying that he was "honored to be on [Trump's] enemies list."