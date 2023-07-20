Valerie Bertinelli reveals the style choice that makes her feel 'flipping old'

Valerie Bertinelli, 63, admitted doubling up on her glasses makes her feel "flipping old."

The celebrity chef shared a video of herself wearing a pair of glasses while also sporting another pair on top of her head.

"I’m sitting in front of the computer and I have my computer glasses on, but I was reading my book earlier so I just put these glasses on," Bertinelli explained in the video.

"And I’m just wondering if anybody else is as flipping old as I am!" she joked. "Anyone else?" Bertinelli captioned the video shared on Instagram.

Fans joined in with comments showing they can relate.

"How about this one….wearing your glasses and hollering to anyone in the house ‘have you seen my glasses?’" one user wrote.

"I have 2 pair on my head as we speak!!!!! Lmfaooooo," another user commented.

"I do it all the time! One pair on my head and one on my face, then proceed to walk around and ask if anyone has seen my glasses," someone else commented.

"Sometimes I have sunglasses in the mix too," another noted.

Bertinelli recently spoke about choosing not to get Botox after someone left a sarcastic comment on a video shared to TikTok.

"I know you didn’t mean that as a compliment, but let’s talk about it, shall we?" Bertinelli said in a video shared Sunday. "I have tried Botox. I’m going to try to find a picture of why I hated it."

"As you can see from that picture, it doesn’t look like me," she said, as a photo popped up on the screen. "It sort of like changed the shape of my eyebrows. And what I thought it was going to do was help me with my genetically puffy eyes. They’ve always annoyed me. I’ve always wanted those deep-set eyes. Don’t have 'em. Never going to get 'em. So, just live with it."

She went on to explain why it bothered her that the woman was trying to "shame" her.

"This is why I wanted to talk about your comment," she said. "Because you’re trying to shame me, and you’re a woman. Like, what made you go out of your way to try to shame me? And I’m not the first person to try to be shamed on TikTok or Instagram or any place. So, we’re women. We have to stick together, okay? Don’t shame somebody if they want to do something, anything, to make themselves feel better as they go out into this insane, flippin’ crazy world, okay?"

Bertnelli added, "Some people can do Botox, it looks amazing on them. I am not one of them, unfortunately, or I would’ve kept doing it. But thankfully, it faded. I couldn’t wait for it to fade."

