Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli admits to feeling 'shame' after divorcing twice

Bertinelli was previously married to Eddie Van Halen and Tom Vitale

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Valerie Bertinelli has already taken another shot at love, but could a third marriage be in her future?

The actress, who recently secured a new gig on "The Drew Barrymore Show" as a lifestyle expert, had an interesting response when the topic of re-marrying came up.

During a segment of the show called "Drew's News," Bertinelli spoke about a recent Hollywood engagement after previously stating she would never marry again, "The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco got engaged to Tom Pelphrey. 

VALERIE BERTINELLI ADMITS 'IT'S BEEN ROUGH' SINCE EX EDDIE VAN HALEN'S DEATH

Valerie Bertinelli in a white blazer soft smiles on the carpet

Valerie Bertinelli says at her age, the lesson that resonates is "never say never." (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Bertinelli and Barrymore, both of whom have had tumultuous histories in the love department, spoke about if they would ever take that leap of faith again. 

"When you get a divorce, it's so shameful," Barrymore said, which deeply resonated with Bertinelli. "So you're like, I'll do anything to avoid that shame again."

"But if you're in love…Good for her," Bertinelli said of Cuoco. "If I've learned anything at this age, it's never say never."

Kaley Cuoco in a plaid shirt wraps her arms around Tom Pelphrey's shoulder and shows off her engagement ring

Kaley Cuoco got engaged to Tom Pelphrey this summer, after previously saying she would never get married again after two divorces. (Tom Pelphrey Instagram)

However, Bertinelli did not explicitly say that that is her mindset for her own relationships, not committing to an answer when Barrymore asked if she would get married again herself.

"I've been married twice and that shame thing … that slapped me in the face," Bertinelli admitted. "Because I think during anybody's life, I think we're slowly from childhood building and adding shame into our soul. And I think the key to feeling beautiful and feeling like you're worthy and feeling like you are enough is to release a lot of that shame."

Valerie Bertinelli in a black blazer and sunglasses walks alongside Eddie Van Halen in a maroon jacket at the MTV Video Music Awards

Valerie Bertinelli married rocker Eddie Van Halen in 1981. They have one son together. The couple split in 2007. (MPIRock/ MediaPunch via Getty Images)

"I think the key to feeling beautiful and feeling like you're worthy and feeling like you are enough is to release a lot of that shame."

— Valerie Bertinelli

Bertinelli was previously married to rocker Eddie Van Halen – the couple wed in 1981 and separated in 2001, with the divorce becoming official in 2007.

She married financial planner Tom Vitale in 2011. They separated in 2021, and a year later, they were officially divorced.

"Now, there is good shame. But there's also bad shame that will keep you in self-loathing. And that's what I'm working on right now," Bertinelli said.

Tom Vitale smiles wearing a blue shirt as wife Valerie Bertinelli in black leans into him.

Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale divorced in 2022. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for  St. John)

"Do what you wanna do. Do what feels good … As long as you're not hurting anybody, do what you want to do," she continued.

Bertinelli is currently dating writer Mike Goodnough, with whom she is in a long-distance relationship. Of their separation, Bertinelli recently told People magazine that it had "been challenging," with them both having busy schedules. 

Bertinelli has previously stated that she and Goodnough would not go more than three weeks without seeing each other.

Valerie Bertinelli in a lace long sleeve black dress soft smiles on the carpet with boyfriend Mike Goodnough in a black suit

Valerie Bertinelli and her boyfriend Mike Goodnough attend the Daytime Emmy Awards in June 2024. (Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

