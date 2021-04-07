Tyler Perry sets up vaccination site at his Atlanta studios for production crew

Tyler Perry is doing all he can to help his production crew and staff get vaccinated.

The 51-year-old media mogul set up a vaccination site at his Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Ga. after he was vaccinated back in January.

Tyler hopes teaming up with Grady Hospital will help ease vaccine hesitancy. In a video obtained by People magazine, the "Madea" star said, "I've seen a lot of vaccine hesitancy out there and I'm glad that at least 55 percent of my crew agreed to get it."

"It's my hope that people will get out and get the vaccine and know that I have it, other members of my staff have it, we've had no issues, no problems," he added. "I've had it since January. That's my hope."

Perry covered the logistical costs of setting up the site for his employees and the offer to get vaccinated was also extended to family and friends of TPS employees.

At the end of the day on Saturday, more than 250 Pfizer vaccines were administered.

Since more than half of TPS employees are now vaccinated, Perry has also lifted the quarantine bubble but COVID-19 safety protocols will still be enforced.

Perry has used his studios previously to help others. In November for Thanksgiving, he announced TPS was giving away non-perishable food items as well as $25 gift cards to the first 5,000 families in need who drove through.

"We are excited to announce the #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday, November 22nd from 8:00am to 12:00pm," a tweet from the studio read at the time. "During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there!"

The event began at 8 a.m. local time and the studio said it was already out of food by 10 a.m. At one point, the line of people looking to take Perry up on his offer stretched for 5 miles south of downtown Atlanta.