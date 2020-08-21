Twitter reacts to Lori Loughlin's 2-month prison sentence: 'I've studied for the SAT longer'

Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday afternoon for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton accepted the "Full House" actress's plea deal with prosecutors in a hearing held via videconference because of the coronavirus pandemic after sentencing her husband in an earlier hearing.

Loughlin's fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, must serve five months.

Under the plea deal, Giannulli will also pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service. Loughlin will pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.

The couple was accused of paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits, a sport neither of the girls participated in.

Social media users took to Twitter and the reactions to her short sentence weren't favorable.

"All of that scandal for that little bit of time? Who gets 2 months for anything though?" one person said.

"Lori Loughlin basically got, what we call, lunch detention," said one user.

Another outraged person said, "I've studied for the sat longer than the amount of time lori loughlin is going to prison for cheating on it MAKE IT MAKE SENSE."

"I'll be surprised if she serves two weeks. What a joke! Black people have gotten multiple years for far less than what Lori Loughlin did. #WhitePrivilege," commented a user.

"Tell me again about how justice and privilege work?" echoed someone else.

Loughlin's attorney, BJ Trach, said she is “profoundly sorry” for her actions. Trach said Loughlin has sought to repair her relationship with her daughters, Olivia and Isabella, and has begun volunteering at an elementary school in LA with children with special needs.

While Giannulli said in a statement, "I take full responsibility for my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward, with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience."

Loughlin and Giannulli have 60 days to pay the fine. They need to report to a facility that has yet to be determined on Nov. 19 before 2 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.