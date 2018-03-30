Troy Black's Whole Meal on a Grill recipe

Professional pitmaster Troy Black whips up this delicious summer treat!

Whole Meal on a Grill Recipe

Ingredients

4 strip steaks 1 1/4" thick

1 bunch of asparagus

4 ears of corn

Butter

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

2 cups of sliced peaches

(4) metal skewers

1 package Sam's Club Artisan Fresh Slice Pound Cake

Powdered sugar

Method

1. Lightly coat steaks with olive oil and sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper.

2. Wash asparagus and dry. Trim ends of asparagus with knife. In a flat pan, coat with olive oil and sprinkle salt and pepper.

3. Remove husk and silk from corn. Place one ear of corn on a piece of aluminum foil, approximately 10" x 10". Spread one pat of butter on corn and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roll corn inside aluminum foil and tightly seal ends. Place corn on the medium high side of grill and close lid. Turn corn once after 7 minutes and remove.

4. Skewer peach slices and lightly coat with olive oil.

5. Place steaks on grill over medium high heat. Cook for five minutes on each side or to desired doneness.

6. Spread asparagus out on grill in a single layer and close lid. Grill at medium high temperature for 3-5 minutes or until semi-tender and remove.

7. For dessert, place skewered peach slices on medium high grill. Cook for two minutes on each side. Remove and take slices off skewer. Place peach slice on top of pound cake slice.

