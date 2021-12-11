Trisha Yearwood honors Garth Brooks on wedding anniversary: 'Happy Sweet Sixteen'

Trisha Yearwood honored her husband Garth Brooks in a social media post on the couple's 16th wedding anniversary.

Yearwood, 57, of the two sharing a kiss on stage.

"Happy Sweet Sixteen, Mr. Yearwood," she quipped in the caption.

Yearwood and Brooks tied the knot on Dec. 10, 2005. The two were friends for years before they began dating in 2002.

The country music star previously told Us Weekly that her marriage to Brooks was "better now than ever."

"We've been married for 15 years and I think it's better now than ever," she insisted. "I was always the person in relationships when things got difficult I was really happy to just bail. I was good at that. So in this situation, that's not an option because this is the love of my life so you sit down and talk it through and that gets you better when you get to the other side."

Yearwood and Brooks' support for each other was clear after the "In Another's Eyes" singer came down with coronavirus.

But Yearwood said Brooks, 59, "would not stay away from me… I'm like, ‘Dude, I cannot be responsible for giving Garth Brooks COVID.’"

"'You have to go quarantine on the other side of the house,'" she said she told the country music star.

"He would not do it. He was really worried about me," Yearwood added. "But he never got sick and he was vaccinated. He took really good care of me, but he drove me crazy."

