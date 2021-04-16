Trisha Yearwood talks 'difficult' moments in marriage to Garth Brooks: 'You're going to butt heads'

Trisha Yearwood is opening up about her 15-year marriage to country legend Garth Brooks and how the two make it work despite being "very independent people" in their own right.

Speaking to Us Weekly while promoting her new pet supplies line, the "In Another Eyes" performer said the couple has spent more time together than ever before due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I think we're both very much alphas. We're both very independent people who run our own ships. Sometimes when two people are driving two big ships it can be difficult," the 56-year-old told the outlet.

Still, Yearwood said the couple is used to seeing a lot of each other, so quarantining under the same roof with "really nowhere to go" didn't present a "huge change."

"For us, it was kind of navigating how do we stay alphas, stay independent, do our own thing, feel like we run our own lives but be a couple. It's a balance," she continued.

The 59-year-old's wife noted that one fact of their marriage is that "sometimes one person isn't running the ship and sometimes the other person is," which in turn means, "Sometimes you're going to butt heads."

"Honestly, I was perfect and he had all the work to do," Yearwood quipped with a laugh.

So what does it take for the two hit country artists to continue getting along after all these years together? For Yearwood, it's simply about sticking by Brooks' side through it all.

"We've been married for 15 years and I think it's better now than ever," she insisted. "I was always the person in relationships when things got difficult I was really happy to just bail. I was good at that. So in this situation, that's not an option because this is the love of my life so you sit down and talk it through and that gets you better when you get to the other side."

The couple's support of one another was noticed back in February when a rep for Brooks confirmed that Yearwood tested positive for the coronavirus while he tested negative. At the time, Brooks assured fans his wife is "tough" and "stronger than me."

Asked if Brooks is really as "perfect" as he seems, Yearwood admitted he is.

"There are things that he does that kind of drive me nuts but they are not bad. He really is, at the end of the day, even when I'm mad at him, he listens. Even when I think he's not listening to me, he is. He's kind, he's very generous and he's very thoughtful. He's always thinking about other people," Yearwood gushed.

"I don't think I'm not a nice person but compared to him he thinks about things--it's challenged me to try to be less selfish and to really think outside of myself more because that's how he is. He really is pretty great."

Yearwood also revealed the nicknames he's given her over the years, stressing that she's never asked him to refer to her as "queen" but he does anyway. She also shared Brooks often refers to her as "Ms. Yearwood" when they're at home.

"I'm like, 'Dude, we've been together a long time, you can call me Trisha. Like, it's fine.' Even at home, he'll just be like 'Miss Yearwood' or 'the queen.' I never asked him to call me the queen, I never asked him to bow. I allow him to but I don't make him do that," she concluded with a laugh.