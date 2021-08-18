Trisha Yearwood says husband Garth Brooks was at her side during coronavirus battle

Trisha Yearwood revealed that during her battle with coronavirus her husband, Garth Brooks, never left her side.

The 56-year-old appeared on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) and said her symptoms were luckily manageable.

"I had what was considered a mild case and I think that's why we had — we were lucky that COVID didn't go into our lungs, but that's probably also why we have more trouble here," she explained. "It was just no joke."

But Yearwood said Brooks, 59, "would not stay away from me… I'm like, ‘Dude, I cannot be responsible for giving Garth Brooks COVID.’"

TRISHA YEARWOOD AND GARTH BROOKS ARE ‘EVEN CLOSER’ AFTER WORKING ON MARRIAGE DURING QUARANTINE

"'You have to go quarantine on the other side of the house,'" she said she told the country music star.

"He would not do it. He was really worried about me," Yearwood added. "But he never got sick and he was vaccinated. He took really good care of me, but he drove me crazy."

The couple has been married for 15 years. In May, while guest-hosting an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," they revealed how they keep the spark alive – and it’s all about having a sense of humor.

"I think you gotta treat it like a duet," Brooks told the audience. "You gotta harmonize, you gotta make your partner feel like they’re a star. And if not, you’re gonna turn into a solo act pretty damn quick if you know what I mean."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

And the right soundtrack always does wonders for any occasion.

"I think for me, music is the big thing to set the mood," Brooks told the audience. "And I don’t know if you listen to country music, but one of the greatest female voices ever on the planet is this gorgeous blonde named Trisha Yearwood. That’ll get you in the mood right there."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"You do need the right music, and there is this very sexy singer-songwriter guy who always gets me in the mood," Yearwood chimed. "Maybe you’ve heard of him, his name is John Legend."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.