Trevor Noah criticizes Kanye West's comments on hip-hop, abortion: 'Are you s---ing me?'

Trevor Noah had a lot to say to Kanye West following the “Jesus Is King” rapper’s criticism of hip-hop culture and argument that Democrats are effectively forcing black Americans to abort their children.

In a recent interview, West lambasted hip-hope for being “focused on f-----g somebody else’s b---- and pulling up in a foreign [car] and rapping about things that can get you locked up.”

Noah didn't take too kindly to West's remarks and addressed the rapper on “The Daily Show” Tuesday night.

“I was watching that, and I was like, are you s----ing me?” said Noah. “Like, of all people. I’m not saying everything he’s saying is wrong, but you are going to say it? You, as Kanye West, are going to talk s--- about other rappers talking about buying ‘foreign’?”

“You, as Kanye West? I know Spike Lee’s gonna kill me, but let me finish. I’d rather buy 80 gold chains and go [ignorant],” Noah continued, quoting Kanye’s verse in “Clique.”

“That Kanye West? Like, are you serious? ‘You’re such a f-----g ho, I love it?’ That Kanye West is going to talk s--t about rappers f-----g b-----s?’” Noah further added, referencing Kanye’s track “I Love It.”

Noah further laid into Kanye after the rapper claimed that African-Americans are being “brainwashed" into aborting their children.

“OK, let me get this straight. So you’re saying that every black person in America is brainwashed? You’re saying that 70, 80, 90 percent of black people who are voting Democrat, they’re brainwashed?” Noah asked. “So you’re saying you’re the only person who’s enlightened and all these black people are stupidly following this Democratic-victim [narrative]?”

Noah questioned the likelihood of all African-Americans being brainwashed and brought up the two-party system in America.

“What is more likely? The fact that these people are brainwashed, or the fact that, in America, you have to vote for the system that gives you the best chance?" he asked. "You only have two choices… if you are a black person you go, ‘Well, I’m going to vote for the choice that gives me the best chance of success.’”

“You know who doesn’t mess around with their votes in America? Black women. They don’t. They do not. And I refuse to live in a world where I go, ‘Black women have been brainwashed.’ No, I don’t think black women in America have been — or can be — brainwashed. I think, if anything, black women in America have the least leeway when it comes to messing around with their vote,” Noah further added.