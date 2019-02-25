Donald Trump attacks Spike Lee over 'racist hit' during Oscars acceptance speech

President Trump on Monday blasted Spike Lee after the legendary director took a shot at him during his Oscars acceptance speech.

“Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!” Trump tweeted.

Lee, after winning Best-Adapted Screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman,” on Sunday night urged viewers to make the “moral choice” in the 2020 presidential race, as Trump seeks re-election.

“When we regain our humanity it will be a powerful moment,” the “Do The Right Thing” director read from his notes.

“The 2020 election is around the corner – let’s all mobilize and be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate,” Lee said.

The spat with the president comes after a tumultuous 24 hours for Lee, who appeared to try to storm out of the Dolby Theatre after it was announced that “Green Book" won the award for Best Picture.

Lee, a lifelong New York Knicks basketball fan, compared the "Green Book" win to a referee making "the wrong call."

In a stunning move shortly after "Green Book" was announced the winner, the director walked toward the back of the auditorium, according to a reporter for Deadline.

He eventually got back to his seat and got into what appeared to be an intense conversation with the writer Jordan Peele. The report said that Lee turned his back to the stage during the speech.

“I’m snakebitten," Lee said while backstage. "I mean, every time somebody is driving somebody, I lose. But, they changed the seating arrangement. But, in ’89 I didn’t get nominated, so this one we did."

Lee's "Do the Right Thing" lost to "Driving Miss Daisy" in 1990. He told New York Magazine years later that "when Driving Miss Motherf—-ing Daisy won Best Picture, that hurt. [But] no one’s talking about "Driving Miss Daisy" now."