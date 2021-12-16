Travis Scott's Astroworld: 10 victims' cause of death released by medical examiner

The ten victims who died at Travis Scott's Astroworld died from compression asphyxia, according to the Houston medical examiner's office.

All ten victims' cause of death was listed as "compression asphyxia," according to documents from the office obtained by Fox News Digital. One victim had a contributing cause of "combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine, and ethanol."

All deaths were ruled accidental.

The ten victims lost their lives during a reported crowd surge at the Nov. 5 festival.