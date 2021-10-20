Expand / Collapse search
Tori Spelling
Published

Tori Spelling has heated phone call outside of lawyer's office amid 'assets,' 'custody' talks

Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott have been married since 2006

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Tori Spelling was recently spotted taking a heated phone call outside of an attorney's office.

The 48-year-old actress – who wore a baggy black blazer, matching black pants, jewelry and large black sunglasses for the Monday outing in Los Angeles – was also seen holding a notebook that listed a 3 p.m. meeting with a lawyer. 

The topics of discussion listed included "assets," "support" and "custody."

Tori Spelling seen outside attorney's office.

Representatives for Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

DEAN MCDERMOTT ADDRESSES TORI SPELLING DIVORCE RUMORS

Spelling's notes listed a 3 p.m. meeting with a lawyer where 'assets,' 'support' and 'custody' were seemingly points of discussion.

Spelling and McDermott have been dodging divorce rumors since March after the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress was spotted without her wedding ring.

The "Chopped Canada" star has also been seen without his wedding ring, although he previously claimed that it had been lost.

Tori Spelling has been married to Dean McDermott since 2006. The couple shares five children.

McDermott called people's desire to know the couple's relationship status "weird" during an episode of the "Feminine Warrior" podcast.

"It’s just weird that people need to know," McDermott told the host.

"‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?"

Spelling and McDermott got married in 2006 and share five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau.

