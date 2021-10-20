Tori Spelling has heated phone call outside of lawyer's office amid 'assets,' 'custody' talks

Tori Spelling was recently spotted taking a heated phone call outside of an attorney's office.

The 48-year-old actress – who wore a baggy black blazer, matching black pants, jewelry and large black sunglasses for the Monday outing in Los Angeles – was also seen holding a notebook that listed a 3 p.m. meeting with a lawyer.

The topics of discussion listed included "assets," "support" and "custody."

Representatives for Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

Spelling and McDermott have been dodging divorce rumors since March after the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress was spotted without her wedding ring.

The "Chopped Canada" star has also been seen without his wedding ring, although he previously claimed that it had been lost.

McDermott called people's desire to know the couple's relationship status "weird" during an episode of the "Feminine Warrior" podcast.

"It’s just weird that people need to know," McDermott told the host.

"‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?"

Spelling and McDermott got married in 2006 and share five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau.