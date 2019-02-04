Tony Romo dubbed Super Bowl 'MVP' on social media

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo made his Super Bowl debut as a commentator and made quite the impression.

Romo kicked off the broadcast with some self-deprecating humor when he was welcomed by CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz to the Super Bowl.

“I’ve been waiting to hear ‘Welcome to the Super Bowl’ my whole life,” Romo responded.

Romo played fourteen seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, but his team never went beyond the divisional round of the playoffs. However, it took him only two years as an analyst to make it to the Super Bowl.

The reception to his analysis has been overwhelmingly positive, many praising his talent of predicting plays as he famously did at the AFC Championship last month.

Social media declared him the “MVP” of Super Bowl LIII while others thought he was the biggest highlight of what many have called a boring game.

Yahoo Sports lead editor Kevin Kaduk called Romo “America’s favorite football broadcaster” and credited him and Nantz for providing an “entertaining broadcast.”

“Romo made good work of his telestrator, frequently circling players and matchups to watch just before the snap. He also was a bit funnier than usual, sharing a gallows humor with the audience at home. He shouldn’t have any regrets until his next Super Bowl, which could come at LVI in 2022, assuming he stays with CBS after his contract is up after next season,” Kaduk said.

Dallas Morning News insisted that Romo’s humor “helped fans stomach an offensively challenged Super Bowl.”

However, not everyone offered high praise. Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News sports columnist Marcus Hayes believed Romo “came up a little short.”