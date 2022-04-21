Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Tony Awards issue warning following Oscars slap incident: 'Perpetrator will be removed'

The Tony Awards will take place on June 12

By Greg Evans | Deadline
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/20 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Producers of the Tony Awards have a strong message for any potential Will Smith copycats: Don’t even think about it.

A letter sent by Tony Award Productions to potential ticket-buyers (and obtained by Deadline) includes the following warning in its FAQ section: "The Tony Awards has a strict no violence policy. In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be removed from the event immediately."

The "no violence policy" was included among some more boilerplate rules: Black-tie only, proof of COVID-19 vaccination required, tickets are not-transferable, etc.

A general view of atmosphere at the 2015 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Reception at the Paramount Hotel on April 29, 2015 in New York City.

A general view of atmosphere at the 2015 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Reception at the Paramount Hotel on April 29, 2015 in New York City. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

WILL SMITH NOT PERMITTED TO ATTEND OSCARS FOR 10 YEARS

The new warning, of course, calls to mind the Academy Awards broadcast on March 27, when Will Smith, objecting to a joke about the hairstyle of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face. 

Smith was allowed by Oscar producers to remain in the audience, and to accept his best actor award.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Tony Awards will be presented on Sunday, June 12, at Radio City Music Hall, airing live on CBS and Paramount+.

Trending