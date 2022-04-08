Will Smith not permitted to attend Oscars for 10 years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Smith is not allowed to attend the Oscars for 10 years, Fox News Digital has learned on Friday.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage," their letter read.

"During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.

"Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith's actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.

"We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.

"This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."

Academy president David Rubin called for the Friday board meeting just days ago. The meeting was originally scheduled for April 18, but was moved up due to Smith's resignation on April 1.

At the time, Rubin informed board members the purpose of the meeting was to "address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27," the letter begins.

"Following Mr. Smith’s resignation of his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility, and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies. It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion," the letter signed by Rubin states.

Smith announced his resignation in a statement last Friday, stating that he has "betrayed the trust of the Academy" in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy," Smith said.

Smith added that he "deprived other nominees and winners" of their chance to celebrate, and said he will accept any further consequences from the board.

"I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate."

"Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason," Smith added.

Shortly after, Rubin said in a statement that the Academy accepted Smith's resignation.

Smith slapped Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, making a reference to "G.I. Jane." Pinkett Smith has struggled with alopecia.

"Jada, ‘GI Jane 2,’ I can’t wait to see it," Rock said while on stage at the Oscars. Pinkett Smitt was in attendance at the event.

"Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s--t out of me," Rock said after he was slapped by Smith.

"Keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth," Smith said.

When Smith received his award for best actor for his role in "King Richard," he apologized.

"I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," Smith said. "This is a beautiful moment."

Smith apologized once again in an Instagram post the following day, tagging Chris Rock.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith said. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Meanwhile, Rock has been performing standup since the Oscars incident and in his first return to the stage he told a Boston crowd he's "still kind of processing what happened."

"At some point I'll talk about that s---, and it will be serious, and it will be funny," Rock continued.