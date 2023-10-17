Tommy Lee claims he used to drink two gallons of vodka a day: ‘Barely functioning’

Tommy Lee poured his heart out about his excessive drinking in the past.

The Mötley Crüe drummer confessed he used to down two gallons of vodka a day.

"Alcohol’s such a f---ing weird one," Lee said on Bill Maher’s "Club Random" podcast.

"It’s easy to fall in love with, the way it makes you feel, the way it makes you relax. And then, all of a sudden, you’re, like, ‘F---' I’m drinking two gallons of vodka a day?’ You’re trying to kill yourself now."

"Your liver is on crutches at that point; it’s just barely functioning," he added.

After drinking a massive amount of booze when he was younger, the rocker, who is now sober, admits he was shocked when his doctors told him he didn’t have any long-term health problems.

"I pinch myself on a daily basis," Lee admitted. He joked that maybe the doctor looked at the wrong results.

"I just did the full body scan, where they do head-to-toe everything, and I can’t believe … smoking, drinking, all the f---ing dumb s---, or the fun s--- that I’ve done," he continued.

"Dude, the doctor was, like, ‘You’re good.’ And I was like, ‘Are you sure you have the ...? Let me see. Is that my name on there, or … Because I find that f---ing impossible. This is impossible."

Lee previously spoke out about his sobriety in 2020, opening up about how his fourth wife Brittany Furlan raised concerns about his dangerous habit.

"I was drinking just out of boredom," he told Yahoo Entertainment at the time. "I would just wake up and be just building, just all vodka and just a little eyedropper of cranberry or lemonade. I was drinking two gallons … not pints, not quarts, but gallons — the big handles."

Lee and Furlan began dating in 2017. Furlan said in a 2018 Fox News Digital interview they met online and "knew about each other for years."

She said he watched her Vine videos, and she was a fan of Mötley Crüe and Methods of Mayhem, a band Lee formed after temporarily quitting Mötley Crüe, adding she always thought he was "super attractive."

"We just hit each other up and ended up going on a couple dates, and it was awesome – now here we are," she said at the time.

The couple became engaged in 2018 and married on Valentine's Day 2019.

Before tying the knot, Furlan addressed the couple’s 24-year age gap with Fox News Digital, saying, "I just don’t really care what they say. It’s not about them. It’s not their life, you know?

"It’s my life, and it’s my decision to be who I am and love who I love and to live my life how I want to live my life. It’s definitely not anything that I concern myself about."

Lee was formerly married to Pamela Anderson, with whom he shares two sons, Brandon and Dylan.