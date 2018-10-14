Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's son Brandon joins 'The Hills' reboot

Brandon Lee is the newest addition to “The Hills.”

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s son is finalizing his deal to join the MTV reboot, “The Hills New Beginnings,” an insider told Page Six.

“The show is very Brody Jenner centric,” the insider said. “The cast is circling around him and his friends.”

Jenner, 32, and Lee, 22, both reside in Malibu, Calif., together. Jenner was an original member of the show, whereas Lee was not.

Lee most recently made headlines for feuding with his father, who he had allegedly attacked in March. Tommy claimed in June that he spent $130,000 on Brandon’s rehab.

Page Six was the first to report that Mischa Barton is also joining the show.